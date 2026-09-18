Robots are cool. That’s a fact on some level for everyone. Terminator, HAL-9000, Wall-E, the Boston Dynamics Robodog, the Iron Giant, 2B, Optimus Prime. Everyone has a robot of some variety that they think is cool. I partake in this as well, as any good media consumer should. However, my picked poison would be the Armored Core video game series. Specifically, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, a 2023 FromSoftware game.

I was introduced to it in late 2023 by a YouTuber I was big on at the time, Zanny. I thought the game looked cool, especially the customization options and the gameplay that felt different from anything else I had played at the time. The concept of modularity has enthralled me for as long as I can remember. Luckily for me, this game utilizes modularity heavily. It piqued my interest, but I wasn’t sold enough to actually purchase the game for another few months. In early 2024, using my Christmas money, I decided that I would buy the game and try it for myself. I think it’s fair to say that it was a good decision.

I love this game so much. The unofficially trademarked FromSoftware learning curve gave me trouble for some time, but competency in the game brings out a whole new side of it that makes it satisfying in a different way as time passes. This game is not easy. Even playing it this week after multiple playthroughs, I faced a heavy challenge from some enemies. Some games have a thing called “I-Frames”, which are little amounts of time where you can’t be hit while dodging. The Dark Souls franchise is big on using these. Armored Core does not have I-Frames. You are either in the path of whatever is being shot at you, or you are not. That is the main contributor to difficulty, along with the tempo of combat and volume of projectiles being shot at you, both of which can be a lot to get used to when first starting the game. However, I actually have come around on my initial opinion and find myself liking those things. Yes, it’s unforgiving, but oh, how satisfying it turns out when you find yourself in tempo during a duel. It almost feels like a new mode in my brain being activated purely by focus. It makes me feel so accomplished and so satisfied during a mission to be able to fight a difficult enemy, yet receive minimal damage. To be able to read an opponent well enough to counter their actions feels like a mastery of reflexes that I can be proud of.

The stars of the show are the ACs. Standing similar in stature to a Michael Bay transformer, they wield neat energy melee weapons and supersized firearms. I mentioned modularity earlier in this article, and I find this as something the game does exceptionally well. There are plenty of options for customization of your AC, between limbs, headpieces, cores and all varieties of weaponry. The choices are almost endless, allowing you to decide between a million options. You can optimize for performance, you can customize for max drip, or you can create a lore-friendly mech. I have done all of these things, and have been trending towards giving myself parameters to challenge my creativity and ability in the game. Thus far, it has yielded satisfyingly challenging playthroughs of the game, and surprisingly fulfilling displays of creativity on my ACs. It’s something special to be surprised by a video game you’ve had for years. It’s even more special to surprise yourself through the medium of an old favorite video game.



Something else I admire about this game is the storytelling. FromSoftware heavily utilizes subtle storytelling. You are given pieces of the story, but you yourself have to assemble it. This can be draining in my opinion, but once together, the puzzle paints a beautiful picture. The story weaves in and around itself, making even the least noteworthy characters and places stand out. Peak. As you learn more and more, the environment and characters all become so rich. Even more peak. The storytelling is really, really well done. Contrast is the name of the game. The environment is plain, and at times, not much to look at. In addition, most characters are as icy as the ground your AC walks upon. So, what happens when some place is notable, or when a character is warm and friendly? It becomes even more memorable and important. Characters like Ayre and V.IV Rusty stand out for being cool people, while a majority of the cast is anything but cool. Michigan, Carla and Walter all have beautiful character arcs. Iguazu and Snail stay insufferable. The writing is one of the best things about the game, and is something I really look up to as an aspiring writer. This kind of writing isn’t commonplace, even in other games that I love. You don’t see this sort of writing in games like Battlefield, Monster Hunter, or Subnautica. It’s a depth of writing saved for those games that are a league above others, like Red Dead Redemption, God of War and Hollow Knight.

So, overall, this game is great. Sure, it was quite a challenge when I first began, but the long-term enjoyment from playing it far outweighs that. It’s a game of real substance that gives me something to think about when I’m not playing it. I’ve had a lot of good nights playing this game, a few bad ones, but a few turned from the latter into the former via this game. It’s a good experience, and one I’m glad to have had.