The Nevada men’s basketball team (2-2) lost in a tight contest to the Utah Valley University Wolverines (UVU) (3-0), 73-71, at Lawlor Events Center on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Utah Valley won the ball at tipoff and immediately capitalized with a 3-point shot from senior forward Isaac Hawkins, followed by a layup from junior forward Isaac Davis off of a Nevada turnover.

Nevada got on the board after a second-chance jump shot from sophomore forward Peyton White. Junior guard Vaughn Weems then stole the ball and brought in another jump shot after a foul.

Nevada men’s basketball plays defense against Utah Valley University at Lawlor Event Center on Saturday, Nov. 14.

However, the Wolverines dominated the early part of the game, going on a 12-2 run.

Utah Valley led 21-8 before freshman forward Kade Snyder checked into the game. Snyder provided a change of pace in the offensive play as he gathered four consecutive rebounds.

Nevada stayed hot with a steal from sophomore center Simon Majok, followed by a White 3-pointer and a jumper from freshman guard SJ Madison. Despite the late offensive flurry, the Pack still trailed 31-19.

The Pack’s momentum continued in the last four minutes of the quarter as they went on a 9-0 scoring run.

Freshman forward Kade Snyder makes his free-throw shot at Lawlor Event Center on Saturday, Nov. 14. (Sophia Domingo/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Utah Valley’s junior guard Jordy Barnes made a 3-point shot, widening the score gap to 34-28 at the end of the half.

The Pack came out of the half with a newfound energy as they were finally able to keep up with the Wolverines’ pace. Both teams traded scores to make up the majority of the second half; however, Utah Valley stayed ahead.

A dunk from Mojak and turnover-assisted dunk from White brought the score to 43-37 at first media timeout of the half.

A tight scoring battle took place for the majority of the second half as the teams were evenly matched both offensively and defensively.

Free throws made up the majority of the Pack’s points until the four-minute mark, when a steal and dunk from Weems brought the score to 66-62 with Nevada barely trailing.

With just over two minutes left in the game, Price and the Wolverines’ fifth-year guard Dominick Nelson traded layups, furthering the score before, once again, the teams would find the majority of their points through free throws.

Junior guard TJ Coulter looks to pass the ball at Lawlor Event Center on Saturday, Nov. 14. (Sophia Domingo/The Nevada Sagebrush)

A missed 3-point shot by junior guard TJ Coulter could have given Nevada their first lead of the game; however, play continued with Utah Valley ahead.

Junior guard Styles Phipps attempted a buzzer-beater 3-pointer for the win, but after it bounced off the backboard, the game ended in a 73-71 loss for Nevada.

Despite strong statistics in Nevada’s favor, they didn’t take a lead once in the whole game.

“We shot 33 free throws and 25 offensive rebounds,” head coach Steve Alford said. “That’s usually a – you’re winning this game.”

The late spark from Nevada’s offense wasn’t enough to change the course of the matchup.

“It shows that we fought too late,” Madison said. “I feel like if we would have started with that [fight towards the end of the game], we probably wouldn’t be in this situation.”

The Pack will have a chance to redeem themselves at home when they face the University of Idaho on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.