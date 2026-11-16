The Nevada women’s basketball team (1-3, 0-0) suffered their third loss of the season against the Utah Valley Wolverines (2-1, 0-0), falling 60-48 on the road.

After claiming their first win of the season earlier in the week against the Jessup Warriors, the Wolf Pack looked to carry that momentum going into their game against Utah Valley. Their offense, however, struggled.



Throughout the first half, Nevada’s offense shot 9-26 (34.6%) from the field and 2-6 from outside the paint (33%).

Only five players were responsible for points, a problem that has plagued the Pack so far this year as they are unable to spread their scoring. Senior guard Mahalia Harrison and sophomore post Alexis Swillis made a majority of those points, with 10 and eight respectively in the first half.

It looked discouraging early on for the Wolf Pack on the defensive side as well. They continuously made mistakes in turning over the ball to the Wolverines.

Utah Valley’s offense converted those turnovers into points effectively, shooting 16 for 31 (51.6%) from the field, but struggled from 3-point range, going 0 for 5.

It was Utah Valley’s 3-point struggle and Nevada’s success on the line (8/11) that kept the game relatively neck-and-neck in the first half; but the Pack still entered the locker room down 35-28.

In the second half, the Pack slumped even more from the field, going just 6/31 (19.4%). Harrison and senior forward Olivia Poulivaati would put up 5 points each in the rocky half, with most being on the line.

Nevada did, however, step up their defense and were able to weaken Utah Valley’s field goal percentage to 31%. But in the end, the Wolf Pack was outmatched, and they fell 60-48.

Utah Valley is a solid program, but I expected Nevada to put up more of a fight, having won against the Wolverines in a dominant 71-42 win just last year. But again, the unbalanced offense is the determining factor for this year’s Wolf Pack team.

Forty of the 48 points were scored by just four players, with Harrison leading the Pack with 15 points and four assists. Had the offense been sharper in the field across the board, this would’ve been a much different game.

Utah Valley wasn’t playing their best game either, but the lack of energy on the Wolf Pack’s side made it feel like a much more disappointing loss than the scoreboard showed. It’s early on, but if this trend continues, it’s going to be a difficult season for Nevada.

Nevada women’s basketball will look to bounce back in their next contest against the Pepperdine University Waves (2-2) at Lawlor Events Center on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m.