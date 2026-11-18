Nevada senior linebacker EJ Smith was announced as an AP midseason All-America second-team member on Oct. 15. Due to the season being only halfway complete, this is not true All-American (AA) status, yet Smith still earned his spot among six of the nation’s top linebackers while being the Mountain West Conference’s only recognized athlete. For several weeks this season, he has led the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) in tackles per game and has become one of Nevada’s standout defensive players.

Nevada football has produced dozens of All-Americans, each with careers that looked very different during and after their time as a part of the Wolf Pack. Some had long careers in the National Football League (NFL), others went undrafted and one even played professional football before the draft existed. Despite different positions or eras, it is important to recognize some of the players who made Nevada football what it is today.

Stefphon Jefferson, running back (2012)

Stefphon Jefferson is the most recent Nevada football athlete to achieve All-American status. He was named Walter Camp AA Second Team in 2012, joining the oldest collegiate AA team alongside NFL Hall of Famers.

He had his breakout season as a junior, rushing for 1,883 yards with just above 5 yards per carry and 24 rushing touchdowns. He led the Mountain West and ranked second for the entirety of the NCAA in total rushing yards, rushing touchdowns and carries.

After his stellar junior year, he announced he would forgo his last two years of NCAA eligibility to enter the 2013 NFL draft. He signed as a free agent with the Tennessee Titans, where he was released shortly after during his rookie offseason, never playing a snap in the NFL.

Colin Kaepernick, quarterback (2010)

Colin Kaepernick is arguably the most well-known player to come out of Nevada in recent history. As a quarterback, he was named a 2010 Sports Illustrated All-America honorable mention.

Kaepernick led Nevada to a 13-1 season in 2010, where the Pack was ranked in the AP Top 25 and USA Today rankings for the first and only time in program history. He was also the first, and only, quarterback in the NCAA to have both 10,000 passing yards and 4,000 rushing yards during their collegiate career.

The San Francisco 49ers drafted Kaepernick 36th overall in the 2011 NFL draft. He led the team to Super Bowl XLVI, where they lost to the Baltimore Ravens 34-31.

During that postseason run, he also broke the record for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game with 181 against the Green Bay Packers.

His last season in the NFL was in 2016, when he was put under the spotlight for his social activism, kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.

Trevor Insley, wide receiver (1999)

Trevor Insley is the most recent player to receive All-American honors from the Associated Press, also being named an AA by The Sporting News and Football News. He is one of the best receivers to come out of Nevada, and has records alongside some of the most accomplished college receivers of all time, even being named the “greatest college receiver you’ve never heard of” by The Athletic.

Insley is the only player in the FBS to reach over 2,000 receiving yards in a single season. He also held the record for most receiving yards in a college career with 5,005 for over a decade. He left Nevada with six NCAA records.

Despite his stellar collegiate performance, Insley went undrafted and signed as a free agent to the Indianapolis Colts. His time in the league was short-lived, recording 14 receptions for 165 yards during his rookie season, which marked his only NFL playing time.

Charles Mann, defensive end (1982)

Charles Mann played for Nevada during its time in Division I-AA. Despite playing for a lower league, Mann grabbed the attention of the NFL, being drafted in the third round of the 1983 draft by the Washington Redskins — now the Washington Commanders. In 1982, Mann earned the title of Big Sky’s most valuable lineman with a conference-leading 14 sacks.

Mann won three Super Bowl rings during his 12 seasons in the NFL, two with the Redskins and one with the 49ers. He also made four Pro Bowls during his 11-year tenure with the Redskins.

Mann finished his career with 83 sacks and 796 tackles, with a career high of 93 stops in a single season. He’s been inducted into both the Nevada Hall of Fame and the Commanders Hall of Fame as one of the most successful players after his time as part of the Wolf Pack.

James ‘Rabbit’ Bradshaw, half-back (1923)

James Bradshaw earned Nevada football’s earliest All-American honors in 1923 as a Walter Camp fourth team selection. In 1920, he led collegiate football with 1,534 yards. Following his graduation, he hopped around teams in the early era of the American Football League, even playing in the first professional game on the West Coast.

After his departure from the league, he coached high school and assisted multiple college teams before landing at Fresno State University. There, he led the team to two conference championships, retiring as head coach after eight years with an overall record of 58-18-5.