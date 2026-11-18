The Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball team (3-2, 0-0) took down the Idaho Vandals (2-3, 0-0), 91-74, at Lawlor Events Center on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Each team made a pair of free throws to get the scoring started, but Nevada’s sophomore center Simon Majok scored on back-to-back plays to give the Pack an early 6-2 lead.

However, the Vandals went on a 10-4 scoring run, led by threes from junior guards Kase Wynott and Brady Kennison, to take their first lead of the game.

Wolf Pack head coach Steve Alford leads the pregame huddle before their matchup against the Idaho Vandals on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Lawlor Events Center.

Following a media timeout, a series of buckets from Wynott and senior forward Diego Trejo-Delgado extended the Idaho lead to 17-12. The teams kept going back and forth, allowing the Vandals to maintain a steady multi-score lead.

With 7:22 to play in the first half, Idaho began a scoring drought that lasted just over three minutes, allowing Nevada to capitalize on the offensive side of the ball.

Freshman forward Kade Snyder, junior forward Elijah Price and junior guard TJ Coulter combined for 6 points, giving the Pack a brief 25-23 lead.

Idaho tied the game at 25, but another 6-0 run led by Price and Coulter gave the Pack their largest lead of the night.

Sophomore center Simon Majok slams it down over an Idaho defender during the Pack’s matchup against the Idaho Vandals on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Lawlor Events Center.

In the final minute of the half, Idaho junior Myles Klapper took over, scoring 5 points in a row and propelling the Vandals into halftime tied at 35.

Despite the Vandals’ hot end to the first half, the beginning of the second was a different story.

Junior guard Peter Bandelj hit back-to-back threes to begin the half, and Weems, Price and Majok added on, making for a 14-0 Wolf Pack run and a 49-35 lead.

Idaho junior guard Ryan Lafferty traded baskets with Price, keeping the score within punching distance for the Vandals.

In response, the crowd erupted as Majok sank two triples, extending the Pack’s lead to 18.

With less than five minutes left, Bandelj drove to the basket to score, giving Nevada their biggest lead of the night, 80-57. Despite late buckets from Klapper and Lafferty, the Pack was able to hold on to the win, 91-74.

Regarding the win, Wolf Pack head coach Steve Alford said, “It’s just good to see the guys make some shots.”

Elijah Price had 21 points, and Simon Majok had 14 of his own, leading the way for the Wolf Pack. Klapper had 15 points, seven assists and four rebounds for the Vandals.

The Wolf Pack’s next challenge comes in the Acrisure Series in Palm Springs, California, against the University of San Francisco Dons on Monday, Nov. 23 at 1:30 p.m.