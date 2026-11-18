Nevada women’s basketball (1-4, 0-0) hosted the Pepperdine Waves (3-2, 0-0) in their annual “When I Grow Up” game, where they lost 74-63 at Lawlor Events Center on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Pepperdine opened the game with an early 5-point lead after gaining two free throw points and knocking down a 3-point shot. Nevada responded with a 2-point basket from senior guard Mahaila Harrison to put the Wolf Pack on the board.

The Waves continued to find scoring opportunities and added a second-chance layup from graduate student center Maggie Mendelson.

Senior guard Mahaila Harrison battles for the ball off a rebound at Lawlor Event Center on Tuesday, Nov. 17. (Madeleine Gomes/The Nevada Sagebrush)

At the free-throw line, Nevada’s junior guard Sierra Chambers responded, making one of two attempts followed by another trip to the line where Harrison also made one of two.

A scoring drought brought the score to 7-4 in Pepperdine’s favor midway through the first quarter. This drought would be broken by a 3-point shot from Harrison.

Sophomore post Alexis Swills added to Nevada’s scoring with a free throw and a 2-point jumper. However, Pepperdine continued to capitalize on second-chance opportunities, with Mendelson adding another layup.

The Waves maintained their lead, closing the first quarter 19-14. With five seconds remaining, Freshman guard Delaney Arredondo attempted the final shot of the period for Nevada, ultimately missing the shot.

The Pack opened the second quarter looking to cut into their point deficit. After missing consecutive 3-point attempts, Nevada found their rhythm, bringing the score closer, 19-16, still in favor of Pepperdine.

Pepperdine responded immediately with a basket from junior guard Elli Guiney. Nevada gained a second-chance layup from freshman guard Dyllyn Howell, but the Waves extended their lead with another 3-point shot from Guiney.

Nevada junior guard Sierra Chambers defends Pepperdine’s senior guard Lina Falk at Lawlor Event Center on Tuesday, Nov. 17. (Madeleine Gomes/The Nevada Sagebrush)

At the halfway point of the second quarter, Pepperdine led 28-20. Nevada fifth-year forward Amelia Raidaveta responded with a driving layup, followed by another basket from Pepperdine’s Guiney. Raidaveta kept the Pack on Pepperdine’s heels with another 3-pointer. With four minutes remaining in the half, Pepperdine held a 32-35 advantage.

Nevada began to build momentum in the final minutes of the quarter. Senior forward Olivia Poulivaati made one of two free throws before adding a 3-pointer to help the Pack close the gap. Chambers followed with a pull-up jumper, bringing Nevada within 3 points at 34-31 with one minute remaining.

After a turnover on a pass from Arredondo, Nevada continued to fight for that highest score. With three seconds left, Harrison scored a second chance layup, to bring the Pack up.

Nevada entered the locker room trailing Pepperdine 34-33.

The Waves came out of halftime hoping to extend their lead, opening the third quarter with a 3-pointer from Guiney. The Waves added a driving layup from senior guard Sta. Maria Taija before Nevada found their first points of the half from Harrison.

The Pack quickly followed with a 3-pointer from Poulivaati, attempting to close the gap. Pepperdine found the net for back-to-back 3-pointers from junior guard Keandra Koorits.

Senior forward Olivia Poulivaati hits a jump shot in the paint at Lawlor Event Center on Tuesday, Nov. 17. (Madeleine Gomes/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Pepperdine held a 46-38 lead as the third quarter continued, but Nevada began to find their rhythm offensively.

Harrison sparked the Pack with a steal that led to a shooting foul on Pepperdine’s Mendelson. Poulivaati followed with a turn-around jumper and another layup, helping Nevada to chip away at their point deficit.

Both teams traded baskets throughout the remainder of the quarter, as Pepperdine’s Koorits added two more points at the basket and Nevada’s junior forward Kendra Hicks contributed a free throw.

With less than a minute remaining, the Pack was only separated by 3 points from the Waves, 53-50. Pepperdine’s Guiney stepped up to the foul line twice, where she went 2/2 then 1/2 to close the quarter and give the Waves a 56-50 advantage heading into the final quarter.

Nevada opened the fourth quarter with a 2-point jumper from Harrison, but Pepperdine quickly regained control. The Waves’ offense showed its strength, as Guiney and Mendelson continued to find the net.

Junior guard Sierra Chamber dribbles through pressure towards the net at Lawlor Event Center on Tuesday, Nov. 17. (Madeleine Gomes/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada trailed by 15 points but continued to compete. Arredondo knocked down a 3-pointer before adding a pull-up jumper, while Raidaveta contributed a hook shot. Freshman guard Fa’anaetaua Puloka added a turn-around jumper, and Arredondo converted both free throws to help the Pack close in the score.

With one minute remaining, Nevada trailed behind 72-63. The Waves made two free throws to extend the lead, and a Nevada timeout followed. The Pack could not complete another comeback, falling to the Waves, 74-63.

Next, Nevada will host the Idaho Vandals on Friday, Nov. 20 at 6 p.m.