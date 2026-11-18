The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) reported 1,500 crashes across Nevada due to inclement weather between Oct. 1, 2025 and April 30, 2026, including seven crashes with fatalities.
NDOT said many of the crashes were due to unsafe driving in the harsher road conditions.
As a forecasted storm approaches, the City of Reno reminds residents of some safety travel tips to implement while out and about:
- Remove all snow and ice from windows, mirrors, headlights and taillights before driving to ensure visibility.
- Make sure your vehicle tires are in good condition.
- Check your battery, lights, wipers and tires before heading out to your destination. Carry chains when traveling to mountain areas.
- Reduce speed, increase distance between you and the vehicle in front of you, and brake before entering turns.
- Four-wheel drive does not prevent sliding on snow and ice. Stay alert and never overestimate your vehicle’s capabilities.
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