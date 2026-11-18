The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) reported 1,500 crashes across Nevada due to inclement weather between Oct. 1, 2025 and April 30, 2026, including seven crashes with fatalities.

NDOT said many of the crashes were due to unsafe driving in the harsher road conditions.

As a forecasted storm approaches, the City of Reno reminds residents of some safety travel tips to implement while out and about: