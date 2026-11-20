Halloween is over. Long gone are the bats, witches, bad animal “costumes” and the Welsh horse spirit that engaged me in a rap battle at my front door.

So, what’s next? Not Christmas. It isn’t Christmas. If you said Christmas, you are wrong. Christmas season doesn’t start until Black Friday, and no earlier.

Look, this new ideology that Nov. 1 is the beginning of the Christmas season is despicable.

Though, some non-December Christmas activities may be excused: Christmas music for the sake of whimsy, vibes or to scratch that mid-year Christmas music itch is fine; the all-holiday Christmas tree that gets decorated for every holiday (which I just recently learned people do) is neat.

However, seeing a Dollar Tree filled with stockings and Santas on Oct. 31? It’s outrageous that I didn’t make up that story.

Don’t get me wrong, Christmas is cool. Watching comforting movies from childhood, getting free stuff, seeing family (if that’s your thing) and snow —all very nice. But for more than a month? I don’t know about that.

I mean, how many people are okay with the Christmas season being over by Dec. 25? Most are. The holidays are stressful, even if they can be fun as well. I feel that many people find November being “Christmas: the prequel” a far less enjoyable thing than their poorly thought-out ambitions would lead them to believe.

60 days of Christmas is a long time. I think most people who celebrate would get tired of it well before the big day arrives. Just imagine twice as much Mariah Carey, twice as many Amazon orders and twice the delivery headaches. Would anyone really want to double all of that?

If Christmas season starts immediately after Halloween, what is to become of November? The premature-Navidad celebrators will bring about December 2.0. We can’t have that. November is the best month of the year. You’d sacrifice the quietest month, filled with clouds, good chill vibes and our oh-so-sparse Nevada rain for a second month of the same stuff that will be available in another month?

And let us not forget Thanksgiving. Spare a moment for all the pilgrims you are putting out of the job by turning November into “Christmas month number one.” How could you do that to them? Their little shoe buckles and hat buckles can’t handle that. And you know they aren’t short enough to work in the jolly man’s shop up North. Think of the pilgrims before suggesting adjustments to the calendar.

Many view the final three months of the year as vessels for their respective holidays. Even if Thanksgiving were the only thing that mattered about November (wrong), I still don’t understand why anyone would willingly ship it down the river in favor of Christmas.

Again, yes, it is neat, but that’s 60 days for the end goal of what, 48 days of true festivities, depending on your traditions?

What of the Thanksgiving meal? We all know Thanksgiving is a faux holiday, with little purpose other than poultry sales and national tradition, but the food is the best part. A day dedicated specifically to food? That’s an amazingly American tradition. And some people wish for a replacement for that tradition? Please don’t blaspheme in my turkey church.

It isn’t time for tinsel. Save your reindeer games and jingle belling for next month. It’s turkey time, the avian age, the parave period. So, in summary, curb your jolliness. Have some patience. Save the tree for the 27th and remind yourself of what you’re thankful for.