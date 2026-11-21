Nevada football (4-6, 3-3) traveled to Illinois to face the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-10, 0-6), where they won 28-7 on Nov. 14.

This was Nevada’s first time facing Northern Illinois University since their introduction to the Mountain West Conference in July 2026.

The win, however, was not overly surprising, considering the Huskies’ record this season and the fact that Northern Illinois is the third-youngest team in FBS with an average age of 19.8. Nonetheless, it is nice to see a win once in a while.

The first quarter started strong for Nevada when Illinois junior quarterback Taron Dickens threw an interception within the first three minutes of the game. This allowed the Pack to gain possession of the ball and gave junior running back Herschel Turner his first touchdown of the game.

The rest of the first quarter was a lot of back and forth between the two teams, with neither of them being able to establish a confident rhythm. The first half ended in a score of 7-0.

The second quarter started bad for the Huskies after a fumble forced by senior linebacker EJ Smith was recovered by the Pack and set Nevada up for another Turner touchdown.

Nevada continued to capitalize on this momentum; junior tight end Trace Estes was able to score a touchdown a few minutes later, bringing the score up to 21-0.

The second half was bland compared to the first. The third quarter was very back-and-forth, with neither team being able to find their footing.

It wasn’t until the last five minutes of the third quarter that Nevada was able to find the endzone and give Trace Estes his second touchdown of the day.

The fourth quarter started off slow, but Northern Illinois was finally able to get on the board within the last five minutes of the game. After regaining possession of the ball, fifth-year quarterback AJ Bianco was picked by Huskie redshirt senior cornerback Liam Lindo in the endzone.

The Huskies were not able to capitalize on this and very quickly fumbled the ball, allowing the Pack to run down the clock as the game came to an end in their favor, 27-8.

Overall, the Pack had a good run game this week, especially compared to last week’s game against New Mexico, where they were in the negatives for rushing yardage. The Pack had a total of 404 rushing yards this time, 142 yards ahead of the Huskies.

However, the passing game could use some work. There were 13 attempts made to pass the ball, and Bianco only completed six of those passes, which is obviously not great. Nevertheless, I will give Bianco his flowers, as two of those completed passes were touchdowns.

It was a good game for the Pack, but it still left me wanting more. Considering the record of the other team, I was hoping for more touchdowns.

Nevada will have their final home game of the season at Mackay Stadium this Saturday, Nov. 21 against Hawaii. We will see if Nevada can pull off one last home win for the season.