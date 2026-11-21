It’s the time of year again where we all head home to our families after months of independence and adulting. It’s also the time you get to enjoy political conversations, complaining and a crowded house.

Sounds fun? Unless you love chaos, this isn’t fun, but lucky for you our editors have some tips and tricks on how to survive this Thanksgiving.

A hectic Thanksgiving dinner scene. (Illustration by Elijah Uri Reyes)

“Sit at the kids table.” – Tey Keela

“As the weather gets colder, and the holidays roll in, it’s important to plan ahead so you have something to look forward to. If the conversation dies down too soon, start it right back up again by saying, ‘I just love big blue waves! Don’t you?’” – Leia Botni

“Thanksgiving is awesome. Not because of the family you dread to see or the conversations that arise around the table, but because of the good food and the 20-minute walk beforehand. Don’t be surprised if your younger cousins are finally able to join you.” – Rowlyn Bluntz

“Enjoy Blackout Wednesday. Surprisingly, that is the calm before the storm.” – Ella Mayo

“Surviving isn’t debating your conservative red-pilled parents. My tip? Drink copious amounts of liquor and cosplay Tucker Carlson for the night. Bonus if you get it filmed and posted on Fox News come Friday morning.” – Jaq Encoax

“If you are of age and drink with your family, do not overdo it. Maybe you just turned 21 and want to experience a boozy Thanksgiving, and that is perfectly okay. Have a cup or two of cozy, spiked eggnog. But with that fourth drink in your hand, you might want to reconsider it and pass it along, unless you want your little cousins to see you drunk ranting about how awful the economy is. Let them live in blissful ignorance. That’s right, we’re old enough to be the obnoxious, drunk relatives.” – Freida Brest

“Keep a flask close to your chest throughout the day so that you can bear to see your father. Put away as much of the meal as you physically can; adrift in the Reno winter, when the trees have cast off their leaves and the wind scrapes your skin, the calories will be the only thing to keep you company.” – H. McT.