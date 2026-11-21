University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) President Brian Sandoval delivered the 2026 State of the University address in the new Wolf Pack Fieldhouse on Tuesday, Oct. 20. In his speech, Sandoval unveiled UNR’s new logo and brand while also highlighting planned additions to the campus such as a Tesla lab, a veterinary school, a physical therapy program and the acquisition of the nearby Walgreens.

Sandoval opened the event with a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Fieldhouse. He was joined by several people, including his wife, Lauralyn Sandoval, Associated Students of the University of Nevada (ASUN) President Dillon Moss and ASUN Vice President Luke Calderon.

As he began his speech, Sandoval said the increase in enrollment rates among students in all degree levels and online programs has shifted UNR’s focus on improving student retention.

However, data reveals UNR’s enrollment rates are relatively stagnant, with the exception of increased enrollment from dual credit and graduate students.

The Nevada Sagebrush reached out to UNR for further clarification, but did not receive a response in time for the publication of this article.

Sandoval said Heather Speed, vice president of Student Services, is leading a campus-wide task force to increase sophomore retention rates from 74% to 90% and increase the four-year graduation rate from 41% to 61% by 2030.

“Through this initiative, we will better understand what our students need to succeed, to know they belong and then to graduate,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval then introduced Sheena Harvey, director of fitness and recreational sports. She said the new Fieldhouse facility will be a place for students to discover new interests and their sense of belonging.

“This facility isn’t just for students enrolled today. It’s for future students and Wolf Pack students who will walk through these doors and create their own Nevada stories,” Harvey said.

UNR intends the Fieldhouse to be used by student athletes, marching band, ROTC, ASUN, community events, youth sports activities and pregame events.

Through approval from the Nevada Board of Regents, a $3.50 per-credit student fee funded the facility, along with private donations.

Sandoval then unveiled a new brand campaign called “Where World Changers Get to Work.”

The new UNR logos depict interlocked letters U and N, and a redesigned Nevada sport wolf. Inside the interlocked letters is the state’s silhouette and a star representing Reno. The rebrand also features updated brand colors and typography.

Sandoval said a strong brand will help UNR attract students, secure research partnerships and funding, obtain philanthropic support and promote student and alumni retention.

“Our brand expands our visibility, credibility and impact nationally and globally … [A strong brand] is how we express who we are, what we stand for and the value we bring to Nevada and beyond,” Sandoval said.

The updated logos will gradually replace past variations. Nevada Athletics has already begun incorporating the new logos in uniform designs and branding.

Sandoval also announced the purchase of the Walgreens above I-80 near campus. Preliminary plans are to renovate it into a new welcome center.

“Walgreens has been given its notice to vacate a year from now, so the University has the freedom to dream what will go there next,” Sandoval said.

The funding for this purchase has not been disclosed.

UNR also seeks to establish a veterinary medical school.

According to News 4, Executive Vice President and Provost Jeffrey Thompson presented plans to bring a veterinary school to UNR earlier this year.

UNR is currently seeking $1 million of state funding for hiring and accreditation work during the first year, and an additional $5 million the second year to begin building the program.

Partnering with Tesla, Sandoval announced the Tesla Nevada Engineering Center, to provide students with a multi-disciplinary instructional and training facility.

A Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program will launch in Fall 2027 under the School of Public Health. UNR will apply to the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education (CAPTE) in November.

Sandoval said the purpose of the program is to help combat Nevada’s physical therapist shortage.

“Nevada’s currently experienced a shortage of physical therapists, and our new doctor physical therapy program which is accepting applications now … we already have 88 applications for 40 seats in this class,” Sandoval said.

Students can also expect an expansion of the Evans Avenue overpass.

This project will entail a dedicated pedestrian and bicycle area separated from vehicle traffic on the bridge, with hopes to reduce the high number of pedestrian fatalities and injuries reported near campus.

Working with Tolles Development, Sandoval plans on building a hotel at the John Tulloch Business Building site. He said this would be a safe and welcoming place for visiting families, teams, faculty and alumni to stay on campus. UNR and its partner Tolles Development intend to present this plan to the Board of Regents for consideration. If approved, construction will begin in spring 2027 and be completed by late 2029.