On Nov. 13, students, faculty and Reno locals alike gathered in the Joe Crowley Student Union Ballroom at the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) to attend the 41st Night of All Nations and experience the traditions, history and tastes of cultures around the globe.

Hosted by the International Club, the event was to honor and recognize various countries from all over the world. It included around 30 different booths with international snacks and food, crafts, games and traditional dance and music performances.

The countries and cultures represented by booths included African countries, Afghanistan, Vietnam, Iran, Columbia, Bolivia, Kyrgyzstan, Peru, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Guatemala, Iraq, Ukraine, Lebanon, South Korea, France, Thailand, Muslim culture, Bangladesh, Russia, Lithuania, Japan, Ireland, Algeria, India, the Philippines, Mexico and Sri Lanka.

Photo courtesy of Caydie Tampac. | The Nevada Sagebrush

The Japanese Student Association Network, Indian Student Organization, Vietnamese Student Association, Nevada Filipino Club, Sri Lankan Students’ Association and more all tabled. Aside from UNR clubs, local Reno organizations had booths, such as the Northern Nevada Sons and Daughters of Erin for Ireland and the Nevada Lithuanian Community for Lithuania.

Ahmed Abouassy tabled for the Egypt booth, featuring a station to write hieroglyphics on papyruses made in Egypt to keep as souvenirs. They also served ma’amoul (shortbread cookies filled with dates) and Turkish delights.

“We are representing so many scenes from ancient Egypt, either in the coronation of Nefertiti, coronation of another king, or the Judgment Day of Ani,” Abouassy said of the art at the booth. “Another one in here is Akhenaton and his wife, Nefertiti, and then their daughter, who are giving the gifts to the god, Aten.”

There was an abundance of food in the room, with soda bread from Ireland, croissants from France, polvoron from the Philippines, Inca Kola from Peru and candies from many countries. Attendees could participate in crafts and activities such as writing in Japanese calligraphy and Egyptian hieroglyphics and learning to identify Korean symbols.

Traditional dance and music performances from took place on stage such as the Khorovod (circle dance) from Russia, classical Chinese dances, tinikling Pandanggo sa Ilaw (candle dancing) from the Philippines, a Mexican mariachi band, round dance (circle dance/taatsawano) from Paiute and Shoshone tribes and more.

The choreographer for the Russian/Slavic Dance Group, Yulia Pokrajac, said of the Khorovod: “This particular dance that we performed onstage was about this season in Russia. We celebrate autumn because people are done with the harvest.”

Photo courtesy of Caydie Tampac. | The Nevada Sagebrush

One of the performers, Anastasia Lobneva, said their traditional warm, red and orange-colored dresses represent the autumn season, along with their kokoshniks (headpieces) adorned with leaves.

For UNR students such as sophomore Gabe Mayabag, the Night of All Nations was an opportunity to be exposed to global traditions and customs.

”I’m really enjoying my time here since I’m getting to learn all these new cultures and trying out various snacks and foods,” Mayabag said. “And really just learn each culture for the way they’re presented.”

In a small town with a predominantly white population, the need for opportunities that embrace international cultures is greater than ever. This is especially true for UNR students who left their home and are now in an entirely new environment completely different from everything they’ve known.

For anyone from Reno locals to visitors from thousands of miles away, Night of All Nations invites everyone to learn about international traditions and history and to celebrate diversity.