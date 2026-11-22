The Nevada football team (4-6, 4-3), defeated the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors (2-6, 3,8) 16-8 in their final home game of the season on Nov. 21.

Hawai’i received the ball to begin the game. On their third set of downs, a tackle assist and a solo tackle by Nevada sophomore defensive back, Isaiah Jordan, would force a field goal attempt. Rainbow Warrior senior kicker Sean Olvera-Harle missed the 49-yarder to give Nevada their first possession.

Nevada’s defense makes a big stop before the endzone at Mackay Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21. (Bobby Diaz/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Fifth-year quarterback AJ Bianco made his fourth start of the season for Nevada, but struggled on their initial drive.

After finding some momentum with a series of short rushes resulting in new downs, a 5-yard false start penalty moved the Pack back to first-and-15.

A 7-yard pass to senior wide receiver Marshaun Brown and a 4-yard run from junior running back Herschel Turner would place the ball on third-and-short. Despite this, Nevada was forced to punt after Bianco was sacked for a loss of 10-yards by Hawai’i’s senior linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli and sophomore defensive lineman Noah Wily.

Both teams struggled offensively for the remainder of the quarter, with multiple three-and-outs as they entered the second quarter 0-0.

Junior running back Herschel Turner spirts down the field at Mackay Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21.

(Bobby Diaz/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada was the first to score after an 81-yard drive on their first possession of the second quarter. An 11-yard rush by Bianco would begin the momentum, which continued with a 30-yard completion to Turner to put them into Hawai’i territory.

Bianco continued to show his versatility during the drive with an 8-yard pass to Brown alongside a 3-yard and a 17-yard quarterback rush. The Pack still couldn’t find the endzone, but a 24-yard field goal from freshman kicker Jacob Fernandez would put them ahead 3-0.

Hawai’i followed up with a 39-yard drive with a 13-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Micah Alejado to redshirt freshman wide receiver Josiah Fetui to get them started.

On third down, a 15-yard penalty on Nevada senior edge rusher Dylan LaBarbera for roughing the passer gave the Rainbow Warriors life. A 17-yard rush from senior running back Cam Barfield and a series of short runs by sophomore rushing back DeVon Rice put them in the red zone.

A 13-yard sack from LaBarbera forced out Hawai’i’s field goal unit for their second missed 49-yard attempt of the night.

University of Hawai’i kicker misses his a 49-yard field goal attempt at Mackay Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21. (Bobby Diaz/The Nevada Sagebrush)

With just over a minute left in the half, Nevada began their second scoring drive. A 37-yard pass from Bianco to Brown put Nevada just 26 yards away from the end zone.

Shortly after, a Nevada holding penalty pushed them back to the Hawai’i 36. On the same play, Bianco would take a hard hit and go out for the rest of the half.

Freshman quarterback Reeve Slone took Bianco’s place and rushed for a gain of 9 yards on his first snap. Unable to make up the difference from the previous penalty, Nevada’s field goal unit took the stage.

Senior wide reciever Marshaun Browns looks to recieve the ball through double coverage at Mackay Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21. (Bobby Diaz/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Fernandez made a 45-yard attempt for his second field goal of the night, bringing the score to 6-0 and ending the half.

The Pack’s fifth-year running back Ky Woods received the ball and returned for 23 yards to start the second half.

Bianco returned to the game and with a hand-off on the first play, Turner took the ball 48-yards down the field. A 17-yard run from sophomore running back Dominic Kelley put Nevada just 10 yards from the endzone.

Bianco continued the successful rush game with two 5-yard runs, punching it into the endzone for a 13-0 Nevada lead.

Fifth-year quarterback AJ Bianco breaks through defenders towards the endzone at Mackay Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21. (Bobby Diaz/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Hawai’i struggled to find momentum on their following possession. On third down with 8 yards to go, Alejado took a hard hit to the leg and was carted off the field; he remained out for the rest of the game.

Following the injury of their quarterback, the Rainbow Warriors were forced to punt the ball. A muffed punt return from Nevada special teams was capitalized on by Hawai’i, as they recovered the ball in the red zone.

With sophomore wide receiver Tana Uiliata in at quarterback, a 7-yard rush from Rice and a 4-yard run by Uiliata put Hawai’i at first-and-goal.

A personal foul from Nevada put the Rainbow Warriors just 1 yard away from the goal with all four downs to go.

Hawai’i’s first-and-one was short-lived, as an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on junior left guard Lipe Moala moved them back to the 16-yard line.

Nevada’s defense puts pressure on University of Hawai’i’s quarterback at Mackay Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21. (Bobby Diaz/The Nevada Sagebrush)

With a short pass and a short rush, they made their way back up to just 3 yards from the endzone.

An incompletion from Hawai’i’s redshirt freshman quarterback Bjorn Jorgensen resulted in a turnover on downs, and the ball returned to Nevada.

Both teams again struggled offensively, ending the third quarter 13-0 with Nevada leading.

To enter the fourth quarter, both teams’ defenses stood strong with little movement, as back-and-forth punts continued to plague both teams.

Jordan helped break the stagnancy with his first career interception, giving Nevada possession in Hawai’i’s territory. From there, senior cornerback Zion Jones rushed for 15 yards on offense.

Sophomore defensive back Isaiah Jordan jumps up to recieve his first career interception at Mackay Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21. (Bobby Diaz/The Nevada Sagebrush)

A Hawai’i pass interference moved the Pack up 15 yards to the Rainbow Warriors’ 21-yard line. Incompletions followed on the next three downs, leading to a 38-yard field goal, Fernandez’s third of the night. This increased Nevada’s lead to 16-0.

Hawai’i responded on the next drive, scoring a touchdown to put up their first points of the night.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Titan Lacaden moved the Rainbow Warriors up the field 53 yards on his kick return to put them in Nevada territory.

A 10-yard pass and a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on Nevada put Hawai’i in the red zone. A 14-yard pass from Jorgensen to Lacaden found its way into the endzone to bring the score to 16-6 just under the two-minute warning.

With a successful 2-point conversion pass to senior running back Cam Barfield, the Rainbow Warriors brought the game within one-score.

Despite a Hawai’i onside kick attempt to keep them in the game, Nevada recovered the ball for the final time of the night.

Fifth-year quarterback AJ Bianco rushes towards the endzone at Mackay Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21. (Bobby Diaz/The Nevada Sagebrush)

After an 8-yard run from Bianco for a new set of downs late in the fourth quarter, Hawaii could no longer stop the time, and Nevada took the game 16-8.

Nevada is chasing their first bowl game in five years. Head coach Jeff Choate highlighted after the game “you can’t get to six if you don’t get to five”, six wins being the line to make them bowl-eligible. For the Pack, tonight was another step towards a season long goal.

Hoping to bring the Fremont cannon back to Reno and become bowl-eligible, the Pack will play next on Nov. 28 at Allegiant Stadium against in-state rival, University of Nevada, Las Vegas (7-4, 5,2). Kickoff is at 6 p.m.