The Nevada women’s basketball team (1-5, 0-0) fell to the Idaho Vandals (4-1, 0-0) 67-47 at Lawlor Events Center on Friday, Nov. 20.

Nevada opened the scoring with a jumper by sophomore post Alexis Swillis. The teams went on to trade baskets before the Pack began to pull away with a layup by senior guard Mahaila Harrison and another jumper by Swillis.

Sophomore post Alexis Swillis jumps high to shoot a layup over the defending Idaho player at the Lawlor Events Center on Friday, Nov. 20. (Owen Kellert/The Nevada Sagebrush)

A defensive battle ensued before a personal foul gave Idaho the opportunity to close the gap.

However, the Pack responded and continued to grow their lead on the Vandals. Nevada won the quarter with a jumper by junior guard Aili Tanke, bringing the score to 15-12.

The Pack started the second quarter strong with two 3-pointers by Harrison within the first three minutes. The teams exchanged empty possessions before a layup and a free throw by Idaho allowed the Vandals to regain their footing.

More personal fouls against Nevada gave Idaho the opportunity to cut the Pack’s lead, and in the last minute Idaho was able to gain ground on Nevada, ending the quarter with a score of 27-25 in favor of Nevada.

Senior guard Mahaila Harrison rushes past the defending Idaho players looking for an opening to pass at the Lawlor Events Center on Friday, Nov. 20. (Owen Kellert/The Nevada Sagebrush)

The third started off with a bang, as Idaho immediately scored and Nevada quickly followed. The teams continued to trade baskets as they fought for the lead. However, a personal foul on the Pack allowed the Vandals to break away and gain the lead.

Idaho continued to capitalize on their lead after a series of steals and turnovers, which allowed them to pull ahead of Nevada by eight. The Pack attempted to close the gap after another 3-pointer by Tanke but was quickly shut down by Idaho as the Vandals would extend their lead with two more layups.The quarter ended 50-38 in the Vandals’ favor.

Nevada started the fourth quarter with an immediate foul that gave Idaho two free throws. The Vandals went on a 10-0 run before sophomore point guard Britain Backus shot a 3-pointer to put the Pack back on the board.

Junior guard Sierra Chambers shoots and sinks a free throw at the Lawlor Events Center on Friday, Nov. 20. (Owen Kellert/The Nevada Sagebrush)

However, Nevada could not capitalize on this shift in momentum, and Idaho continued to dominate the fourth, only allowing Nevada to score with free throws. The game ended with a score of 67-47.

Nevada women’s basketball will return to Lawlor Events Center to face the New Mexico State Aggies on Friday, Nov. 27 at 3:30 p.m.