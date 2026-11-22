The Nevada women’s club soccer team earned a historic trip to the U.S. College Club Soccer (USCCS) National Championship after building on the success of an undefeated season and a strong debut in the NorCal I Division.

The Wolf Pack entered the competition with a 3-0-3 season record and ranked tenth in USCCS Women’s West Conference power rankings.

Held at the International Management Group (IMG) Academy in Bradenton, Florida, the tournament brought together some of the top collegiate club soccer programs from across the country. Nevada’s qualification marked their first trip to nationals in program history.

Nevada was one of 24 teams competing in the Women’s Gold Division, facing opponents from outside its regular conference schedule.

The Pack began tournament play on Wednesday, Nov. 11 against the University of Tampa, falling 3-1 in their first-ever national championship match. They returned to action on Thursday, Nov. 12 against UCLA, dropping another 3-1 match.

Despite the two losses, Nevada concluded its time at the tournament on a high note, defeating Villanova University 1-0 on Friday, Nov. 13.

The victory secured the program’s first win at nationals, as Nevada finished the competition with a 1-2 record and closed out its fall season. The Pack are expected to resume competition in the spring.