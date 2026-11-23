A video shot and provided by a protester at a Nevada Republican Party reception at Peppermill Resort Spa Casino on Oct. 2 showed attendees pushing a University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) student toward a wall.

The student in the video, Michael Keyes, serves as the coordinator for the Sunrise Movement UNR chapter, an organization focused on encouraging students to be civically engaged and learn about climate policy.

Keyes attended the event with four other members of the organization. He said they were at the reception to question Republican candidates about U.S. foreign policy and military spending.

They chanted “Flippo funds war over health care,” before they were removed by event organizers from the banquet room. The confrontation then turned physical near the exit area.

“I just remember not being able to breathe … for a few seconds with just, like, three or four men on me,” Keyes said.

Keyes remembered another student pulled the man who allegedly had his hands around Keyes’ throat away from him. He said no one else intervened during the incident and the protestors were told to leave.

He then went to urgent care after the altercation. The doctor did not identify permanent damage.

On the following day, he filed a police report. Keyes said he had not received an update regarding his report at the time The Nevada Sagebrush interviewed him.

According to News 3 Las Vegas, Bruce Parks, chairman of the Washoe County Republican Party, said he didn’t witness any of the alleged assault.

Parks added that Keyes and the other four students were not invited to the event. He said what followed was a direct result of their actions.

In Park’s interview with News 3 Las Vegas, he said the invitation was intended for members of the Nevada GOP State Central Committee and their guests, not the general public.

The Nevada GOP posted details about the reception on their event calendar. The post did not explicitly say it was a private event.

The Nevada Sagebrush reached out to the Nevada Republican Party through email and phone multiple times for a comment on the incident but didn’t receive a response by the time of publication.

In previous years, there have been similar incidents involving confrontations against political candidates or during political events in Nevada.

According to The Nevada Independent, an employee of a Democratic super PAC was arrested after allegedly grabbing and twisting the arm of Republican gubernatorial candidate Adam Laxalt’s campaign manager, following a political forum in Las Vegas in 2018. Wilfred Michael Stark was arrested on suspicion of battery and bailed out the next day.

In February 2022, two men threatened the former Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife Kathy Sisolak at a Las Vegas restaurant, as reported by The Nevada Independent. The men verbally harassed and threatened Sisolak.

The following month, a man verbally confronted current Gov. Joe Lombardo, who was running for office at the time, at a Nevada Independent event in Las Vegas. According to the Las Vegas Sun, Shaun Navarro, co-chair of Las Vegas Democratic Socialists of America, posed for a photo with Lombardo before calling him a “piece of garbage.” Navarro then followed Lombardo around the venue and berated him.

Erica Frantz, political science professor at Michigan State University, said when political tensions are heightened, people may become fearful of the fallout of discussing politics.

“The inflammatory rhetoric of political leaders can play a role in triggering and escalating political violence,” Frantz said.

Frantz said political leaders should work to lower tensions by avoiding language that vilifies their opponents. She added that political leaders have a responsibility to help restore civility, as their behavior can influence how people engage in political discussions.

Violence can create a chilling effect where individuals refrain from exercising their rights as citizens and elected officials, according to a testimony from Rachel Kleinfeld of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

According to Kleinfeld, the increase in political violence has made protests more dangerous. Driving cars into crowds of civilians and protesters has become a more common form of political intimidation in the United States.

The research also showed that racial justice and left-leaning protesters, women and racial or ethnic minorities were most likely targets of political violence and intimidation.

Keyes said the altercation would not discourage him from expressing his views or participating in student organizing. He will continue to organize and speak publicly despite what took place at the reception.

“I don’t think that I’m gonna be dissuaded from using my voice because of this,” Keyes said. “I don’t think any students should be dissuaded from using their voice.”