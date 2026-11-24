I don’t know about you all, but for me, Christmas starts in November — especially when it snows on a random Wednesday. It’s always been a tradition of mine to watch my favorite Christmas movies before December, and I’m picky about my films. There has to be some comedy, a love story and something a little sad, and it can’t be longer than two hours and thirty minutes. “Love Actually” checks all those boxes for me.

I watched this movie nearly 60 times in November of 2024, per my Letterboxd, if that encourages you to go and watch it. “Love Actually” has nine heart-warming storylines, including the hot Brazilian guy (Rodrigo Santoro) from the niche Brazilian show I watch in parts on TikTok. There’s a love story, Rick Grimes, Kiera Knightley’s grin, Severus Snape, and baby Thomas Brodie Sangster, who magically looks the same 23 years later. This movie is also British, which naturally makes it amazing.

“Love Actually” was absolutely massive when it came out in 2003, and it’s still widely referenced today. I think that its cultural significance is often lost on Gen Z, so that’s why this is the Christmas movie pick of the week –- get to it!