The Nevada men’s basketball team (4-2, 0-0) traveled to Palm Springs, California for the 2026 Acrisure Series after a dominant 91-74 win at home against the University of Idaho Vandals.

The Pack’s first game of the series was against the University of San Francisco (USF) Dons (4-2, 0-0) where they sparked a second-half comeback for a win, 71-62.

Off to a bit of an inconsistent start in this 2026-27 season, it was hard to predict how Nevada would match up against the Dons, who opened their season with three straight wins. However, Nevada’s second-half performance proved they’re a team willing to push themselves to win.

Despite a good back and forth between the teams for a majority of the first half, expectations for the Pack lowered as the Dons closed the half with a 9-0 scoring run to take their first lead since the beginning of the game.

Nevada, down 38-30 at half, saw similar shooting problems as they had in previous losses, going 11/30 (36.67%) from the field.

On the opposite end, the Dons shot 12/23 (52.17%) inside the paint and found the net for 5/11 of 3-point shots, as freshman guard Dylan Bordón contributed 22 points alone.

But as the second half opened, Nevada would prove to be a competitor after a steal from sophomore center Simon Majok tied up the game and contributed to a 15-0 run that clearly caught USF off guard.

The Pack stayed relentless for the rest of the game as they continued to drill in points and capitalize off the Dons’ turnovers.

Nevada’s shooting drastically improved in the second half, as they shot 12/23 (52.17%) inside the paint and 4/9 (44.44%) outside.

Senior guard Vaughn Weems led scoring for the Pack with 15 points, despite not starting in their previous matchup against Idaho.

Nevada’s scoring was pretty spread, as many players contributed, especially in the second half. Junior guard Styles Phipps earned 12 points, Majok followed with 10, and junior guard TJ Coulter contributed 9 followed by sophomore guard Myles Walker, who scored a career-high of 8 points.

This game not only proved that the Pack is turning the page from their poor performances against UC Santa Barbara and Utah Valley University, it was also a great way to celebrate head coach Steve Alford’s birthday.

The Pack will stay in Palm Springs for their second game of the Acrisure Series against Santa Clara University on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 4 p.m.