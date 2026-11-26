When November arrives and snow starts to fall, it means Thanksgiving is right around the corner. But before school stops and students start to travel home to be with their families, there’s another unrecognized holiday that university students look forward to: Friendsgiving.

Friendsgiving is simple, really. You get together with your friends, everyone brings a dish and you drink a little wine (or my personal favorite, some Martinelli’s sparkling cider). Everyone knows that Thanksgiving is probably the most stressful holiday: getting together at one table with your uncle who won’t shut up about politics, being sat at the kids table even though you’re 20 and the numerous fights because everyone is stressed about the turkey cooking right. Friendsgiving is the chance to get a glimpse of what the holiday is really about, before you head home to a war zone.

Yes, anybody can have a Friendsgiving dinner, but something about it screams “college.” Maybe in high school you’d sit down with your friends and do the same thing, but college is the first time that you’re really on your own. Navigating schoolwork, relationships and maybe even a job, or three, can make it difficult to thrive sometimes, but Friendsgiving is a milestone for finally having found “your people.” Being able to sit down and connect over food and drinks like adults without having to worry about anything else is the best feeling.

This year, my friends and I cooked way too much food. Although a little untraditional, we made lasagna, stuffing and fudge (naturally, I brought the green bean casserole, the best Thanksgiving dish). That’s another one of the best parts about the holiday. You don’t have to stick to turkey gizzards and wishbones; you can quite literally bring anything you want and call it Friendsgiving dinner simply because it’s November.

Of course, Friendsgiving is still a way to show what you’re thankful for. You get to sit around with some of your favorite people, eat good food and celebrate anything you want. College is hard, but being able to sit around your apartment counter and share a slice of pie with your friends makes it a little easier.