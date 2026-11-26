After meeting in Los Angeles just a week ago, the Nevada men’s hockey team hosted the Loyola Marymount University (LMU) Lions at Reno Ice on Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.

After consecutive road wins, Nevada took both games at home, going 4-0 against LMU this season.

Game 1

Playing a series for the second weekend in a row, Nevada elected to rest their starters, with top players including forwards Christopher Lai and Cecil Belda and goaltender Owen Kennedy out of the lineup.

The Pack dominated puck possession for the first five minutes, keeping play in their zone with four shots on goal compared to the Lions’ one.

With 14:36 left in the period, the Pack’s defenseman Evan Vohwinkel picked up a slashing penalty, the first of the game, giving the Lions a man advantage.

LMU forward TJ Cronin scored at 13:38 on the power play, with assists from forward Peter Caloyeras and defenseman Kyle Dordick.

Cash Tritton takes a shot in front of LMU player Kyle Dordick to give Nevada a 4-2 score in the middle of the second period. Nov 20. (Phil Nguyen/Nevada Sagebrush)

Back to even-strength, Nevada regrouped, and less than a minute later defenseman Shamus Phelan scored, his first with the Pack, from forward Mike Little.

Officials called a rare kneeling penalty on Dordick at 9:05, putting the Pack on their first power play of the game. This allowed Nevada a power play goal from defenseman Jeffrey Baldi.

Straight off the faceoff, Cronin brought the puck to the end of the ice and scored on a rebound off goaltender Nick Talton for his second of the game.

The period ended tied 2-2, sending both teams into the first intermission.

Starting the second period, a penalty was assessed just 39 seconds in on forward Hudson Brown, giving the Pack another power play.

Forward Xavier Cruchet scored on the man advantage, from Baldi and forward Connor Long, to give Nevada their first lead of the game.

After the power play, Nevada picked up a bench minor for too many men, five minutes into the period. Surviving the penalty kill, forward Cash Tritten made the score 4-2 on a rush right off the penalty.

The Nevada Hockey team watches as Xavier Cruchet attempts to make a shot in the second period. Nov 20. (Phil Nguyen/Nevada Sagebrush)

The Lions had a two-on-one opportunity from outside their defensive zone, with a great save from Talton. The puck then got on Little’s stick and he sent it to Vohwinkel for a shot in front of the net to score at 7:52.

Lions forward John Devlin had an opportunity that was saved by Talton; however, on the next play, forward Joshua Ostaszewicz scored LMU’s first goal of the period.

Forward Trent Wagner went to the box for interference, giving LMU a power play with just over three minutes remaining in the period. Nevada forward Hayden Hunter capitalized off a short-handed opportunity to make it 6-3.

After a save from Talton with five seconds remaining on the kill, words were exchanged between Vohwinkel and Ostaszewicz before a fight ensued. Both players picked up five minutes for fighting and an automatic game disqualification and suspension.

Play resumed as Long made his way to the end of the ice, knocked the puck in glove side with less than a second left, to end the period with a score of 7-3.

The Nevada Hockey team rushing the ice and celebrating together after Trent Wagner’s goal. Nov 20. (Phil Nguyen/Nevada Sagebrush)

Starting the third, a two-on-one opportunity cropped up for the Lions, with a pad save from Talton. A strong shot from Caloyeras then gave LMU their fourth of the game.

LMU, who had looked like the better team through the start of the period, found themselves on the man advantage once again with a holding penalty from forward Ayden Grace halfway through the period.

Nevada survived the penalty kill, but with a power play influenced goal just six seconds after the end of their man-advantage, Caloyeras made the game 7-5 for LMU.

A penalty was called on Nevada with just over three minutes remaining, putting the Lions back on the power play. Hunter had two good shots on goaltender Carson Dyck shorthanded, but the puck was turned over to LMU forward Zach Freedman, who was able to jam it in, cutting the deficit to one with 1:49 remaining.

Dyke left his net for the extra attacker as Freedman had a breakaway opportunity, with Talton skating out of the crease to save the shot.

A timeout was called by LMU with just 44.7 seconds left in the game.

Hayden Hunter faces off against LMU player TJ Cronin at the start of the sudden-death overtime period. Nov 20. (Phil Nguyen/Nevada Sagebrush)

Off the timeout, LMU came onto the ice with the empty net and the faceoff in Nevada’s defensive zone. After the puck was cleared, Caloyeras tied the game with a deflection off of a Nevada player with just 20 seconds remaining.

The buzzer sounded, with the game 7-7 after a tough period from the Pack.

The five-minute overtime started with possession in Nevada’s offensive zone, and 1:27 into the period. The Pack still had their same three players on the ice from the start of the period.

Just over two minutes in, play was blown down for the first time in the period after a save from Dyck. The faceoff stayed in the Lion’s zone, and a shot from the Pack bounced just off the side of the net.

A shot from Wagner with 1:44 left found its way through the goalie’s legs to finish the game off 8-7 and deny the Lions’ comeback.

Game 2

Nevada and LMU played with the same rosters as Friday, minus Ostaszewicz for the Lions and Vohwinkel for the Pack after their game suspensions.

Nevada hockey comes together in a team huddle before the game at Reno Ice on Saturday, Nov. 21. (Gift Ovedje/The Nevada Sagebrush)

After a back-and-forth game on Friday, Saturday’s game started similarly, with turnovers from both teams and chances from either side in the first five minutes of play uninterrupted.

The first goal of the game came from Hunter after a breakaway to give Nevada the early lead. LMU had a quick chance after the faceoff, but Talton made a sprawling save to keep the puck out.

Nevada obtained the first man advantage of the game when forward Julio Guerra Jr. picked up a two-minute minor for high-sticking with eight minutes left in the period.

Phelan took a tumble on the boards, which gave the Lions time to kill before Guerra Jr. rejoined the game and the Lions successfully killed the penalty.

Nearing the end of the period, Long got another breakaway opportunity where he shot glove side, beating Dyck with 27.0 remaining, with assists from Cruchet and Hunter.

The end of the period was signaled with Nevada up 2-0.

Nevada opened the scoring once again to start the second period with a tip-in from Wagner and an assist from Cruchet, just a minute and a half in.

Forward Xavier Cruchet positions himself on the ice, preparing for the next opportunity in the game on Saturday, Nov. 21. (Gift Ovedje/The Nevada Sagebrush)

Two minutes later, the Pack snuck another one by Dyck to make the score 4-0 early on, scored by Hunter, his second of the game.

A tip-in from forward Dylan Slaysman led to the Lions’ first goal of the game, with assists from forward Trip McSorley and Dordick.

Nevada spent a few moments with only four skaters on the ice after a slow change. Having survived the accidental disadvantage, the puck came into LMU’s possession before Tritten picked up a slashing penalty for Nevada.

It only took 21 seconds before Wagner found himself next to Tritten in the box for high-sticking. This led to a five-on-three for LMU in which they scored 31 seconds later.

The Lions, still on a power play, won the faceoff and were able to set up. However, the Pack were able to break it up and kill the penalty with a breakaway opportunity only to be saved by Dyck.

With 4:02 remaining in the second period, forward Patrick Gemetti got a hooking penalty, which the Lions killed.

Julian Casano drives forward with the puck while an LMU opponent follows closely behind on Saturday, Nov. 21. (Gift Ovedje/The Nevada Sagebrush)

With the puck cleared out of Nevada’s zone, the buzzer blew to signal the end of the period with the score 4-2 in Nevada’s favor.

Nevada and LMU found some back-and-forth play to start the final period, with opportunities from both teams.

Approaching halfway through, the period was still scoreless. At 11:16, Long slid towards the net and put it past Dyck. He knocked off the net in the process, but the goal stood for Long’s second of the game.

Hunter and McSorley went down after a hard hit along the boards in the neutral zone which sent McSorley to the box for a two-minute boarding minor.

On the power play, Nevada set up its attack and the Pack had a strong few shots before the Lions picked up the puck. A one-on-one into the Lions’ zone gave LMU a strong look, but a save from Talton allowed Nevada to bring the puck back and end the power play.

Grace skated the puck all the way down the ice from behind Nevada’s own net, but a giveaway with 1:49 left onto the stick of McSorley brought play right back to Nevada’s defensive zone.

A delayed hooking penalty was called on forward Dylan Evans, which gave LMU a strong look in front of the net before play was blown down.

Forward Xavier Cruchet battles for position in front of the goal as LMU defenders protect their net on Saturday, Nov. 21. (Gift Ovedje/The Nevada Sagebrush)

During the penalty, the Lions pulled Dyck for an empty net, which gave the team a six-on-four opportunity.

Talton got his stick on the puck as the clock wound down and shot it down the ice, ultimately picking up an assist on the empty net goal from Long, a hat trick for the forward, with 0.4 remaining.

The game was called with less than a second remaining, and the Pack won 6-2 to sweep the Lions for the series.

Nevada has the Thanksgiving weekend off, before coming back to Reno Ice on Dec. 4 and 5 to host Santa Rosa Junior College. Both games are at 7 p.m.