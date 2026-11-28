The Nevada football team (5-7, 4-4) fell on the road, 34-14, to its in-state rival UNLV Rebels (8-4, 6-2) on Saturday, Nov. 28 at Allegiant Stadium in the 52nd battle for the Fremont Cannon.

The Wolf Pack entered the game with bowl aspirations, and those hopes remained alive through three quarters before the Rebels put the game away with two quick scoring drives in the fourth.

Nevada’s lead in the Silver State Series now stands at 28-24.

The Wolf Pack received the opening kickoff, but went three-and-out after short gains by fifth-year quarterback AJ Bianco on first and second down, followed by an incomplete pass.

Nevada’s defense entered the game riding a hot streak, allowing just 7.5 points per game over its previous two matchups. The defense carried that momentum into UNLV’s opening drive, forcing a third-and-long before stopping the Rebels short of the line to gain.

The Wolf Pack celebrate a touchdown with running back Herschel Turner after his touchdown against the UNLV Rebels on Saturday, Nov. 28 at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo Courtesy of Nevada Athletics)

Penalties quickly became a problem for the Pack. An early holding call on junior offensive lineman Henry Sellards pushed Nevada behind the chains on its second possession. Bianco completed a short pass to junior tight end Carter Eck, but the Pack fell short of the first down and punted again.

UNLV’s senior quarterback Jackson Arnold sparked the Rebels’ offense with an 18-yard keeper before connecting with freshman wide receiver Peyton Zachary for 15 yards to move into Nevada territory.

Arnold later escaped a third-down pressure from senior edge rusher Dylan LaBarbera, scrambling for another 14 yards to the Nevada 36.

The Pack’s defense stiffened near the red zone, forcing UNLV to settle for a 43-yard field goal by junior kicker Ramon Villela with 5:03 remaining in the first quarter.

Nevada again struggled to find consistency on its next possession. Senior wide receiver Donnie Cheers picked up 4 yards before Bianco connected with senior receiver Marshaun Brown for 10 yards and the Pack’s first first down.

A holding penalty on Brown two plays later erased much of that progress. Junior running back Herschel Turner Jr. picked up 7 yards, but Nevada again fell short on third down and punted.

Arnold continued to exploit Nevada’s defense on the ensuing drive, connecting with redshirt junior wide receiver Taeshaun Lyons for 13 yards before senior running back Jaylon Glover broke through the middle for 13 more.

Nevada fifth-year quarterback AJ Bianco readies for a snap during their matchup against the UNLV Rebels on Saturday, Nov. 28 at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo Courtesy of Nevada Athletics)

Glover continued to find gaps in the Pack’s defensive front, picking up another 10 yards before a pass interference penalty against Wolf Pack senior defensive back Joshua Scott moved the Rebels closer to the goal line. Arnold capped the drive with a 13-yard touchdown run up the middle.

The Pack responded with its best drive of the afternoon. Sophomore running back Dominic Kelley picked up 9 yards before Bianco kept the ball for 11. After a short completion to Eck, Bianco found Turner Jr. on a checkdown near midfield. Turner Jr. made defenders miss for a 24-yard gain to the UNLV 28.

Penalties once again threatened to derail the drive. A false start and another holding call on Sellards pushed Nevada behind the chains, but Bianco connected with Kelley for 13 yards to move the Pack into the red zone.

Nevada entered the game with an FBS-worst 20% red zone completion percentage.

Facing third-and-7, Bianco delivered a strike to Turner Jr., who dove into the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown. Nevada cut UNLV’s lead to 10-7 with 5:14 remaining in the half.

However, the Pack’s discipline issues continued on the defensive side. A facemask penalty against senior defensive back Larry Turner-Gooden helped UNLV move near midfield before Arnold scrambled for 20 yards.

Senior running back Jai’Den Thomas added 9 yards before Arnold picked up five more to set up first-and-goal at the Nevada 10-yard line.

Nevada held Thomas to short gains on first and second down, but Arnold scrambled on third down, drawing fifth-year linebacker Jeremy Nabrone-Owens toward him before finding Lyons for a wide-open 7-yard touchdown. UNLV took a 17-7 lead into halftime.

Penalties plagued Nevada throughout the first half, disrupting drives on both sides of the ball. The Pack’s lack of discipline was contrasted by a clean performance from the Rebels.

UNLV received the second-half kickoff and moved toward midfield with a series of short passes. Facing third down, sophomore defensive back Aiden Walker and LaBarbera combined to bring Arnold down for an 8-yard loss.

After short gains on first and second down, Bianco launched a 37-yard pass down the left sideline to Brown, who hauled it in at the UNLV 24.

A first-down loss of yardage and a false start on junior offensive lineman Jacob Norcross pushed the Pack into a third-and-19.

Bianco took matters into his own hands, tucking the ball and outrunning defenders for a 33-yard touchdown down the left sideline. Nevada cut the deficit to 17-14 with 8:08 remaining in the third quarter.

The Nevada defense swallows up a UNLV offensive player during their game against the UNLV Rebels on Saturday, Nov. 28 at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo Courtesy of Nevada Athletics)

The Rebels responded with another physical drive. Arnold opened with a 13-yard keeper before a hands-to-the-face penalty against fifth-year defensive lineman Logologo Va’a moved UNLV past midfield. Arnold continued to punish the Pack on the ground, picking up 11 yards on third down and another 13 on the next series.

A facemask penalty against senior defensive back Zion Jones on a quarterback keeper by backup senior quarterback Alex Orji moved the Rebels to the Nevada 9.

The Pack’s defense held firm, stuffing consecutive runs before LaBarbera pressured Arnold into an incompletion. Villela added another field goal to extend UNLV’s lead to 20-14 with 1:36 remaining in the third.

Nevada’s next possession quickly stalled after an early snap by junior center Ethan Lowell caught Bianco off guard, leading to a sack and a three-and-out.

UNLV wasted little time extending its lead. On the opening play of the fourth quarter, Arnold connected with redshirt sophomore wide receiver Kayden McGee for 36 yards down the middle before finding senior tight end Keyan Burnett for another 17. The three-play scoring drive put the Rebels ahead 27-14 with 14:16 remaining.

The Pack responded with a 22-yard run from Kelley to move past midfield, but sophomore linebacker Andre Porter beat Sellards with a spin move and brought Bianco down for a 7-yard loss.

UNLV delivered the knockout blow on its next possession. Arnold dropped a pass to Lyons near midfield, and the receiver broke free, weaving through Nevada defenders for an 87-yard gain. Thomas punched the ball into the end zone from the half-yard line to give the Rebels a 34-14 advantage.

Despite trailing by three scores, the Pack continued to battle. Bianco led Nevada down the field and into scoring position, but a tipped pass at the line of scrimmage fell into the hands of senior linebacker Cam Santee for an interception in the end zone, sealing the Rebels’ victory.

Nevada finished with 10 penalties for 94 yards compared to just one penalty for UNLV, a reflection of the discipline issues that plagued the Pack throughout the evening. The Rebels capitalized on Nevada’s mistakes while playing a largely mistake-free game.

Bianco looked poised in what could be his final game with the Pack, completing 16 of 24 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown while adding 43 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Year three of Nevada head coach Jeff Choate’s “Reno-vation” showed progress compared to previous seasons, although the Pack still finished with a losing record. The team’s five wins marked its most since 2021.

Well, there’s always basketball. At least we have better tailgates and a mascot, right?