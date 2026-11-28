The Nevada men’s basketball team’s 85-66 win over the Santa Clara Broncos was impressive all around, but sophomore center Simon Majok’s emergence as a potential star stood out most.

After the game was tied at 18, Nevada took control with an 11-0 run midway through the first half. The Pack’s defense was a big part of that energy, forcing 15 Santa Clara turnovers just in the first half alone.

It was here that Nevada capitalized on the Bronco’s mistakes, scoring 18 points. This would help Nevada to take a 41-35 lead at the half. The X-factor of this game would come later from a 19-0 Wolf Pack run midway through the second half, giving head coach Steve Alford’s team a 68-43 lead.

Majok finished with a career-high 17 points on perfect 7-for-7 shooting, adding three blocks along the way. The towering center’s emergence as a legitimate rim protector has helped Nevada establish a dominant defensive presence.

Majok’s career-high performance against Santa Clara showed why he is a great asset to this team. This is the second time this season he has set a career high; his first came when he scored 14 against the University of Idaho on Nov. 14.

Majok was dominant around the basket, scoring efficiently and using his size to create problems for the Broncos all night. His career-high scoring effort gave Nevada a reliable inside option, which helped fuel the Pack’s 17-0 second-half run. It was the kind of breakout performance that suggests Majok could play a much bigger role as the season goes on.

Another standout player for the Pack was Pepperdine transfer and junior guard Styles Phipps, who posted his first double-double of the season, accumulating 15 points and 10 assists. But this offensive prowess is regular for Phipps, as he leads the team in points, assists and steals thus far.

This is somewhat surprising, as at the beginning of the season it was believed that forward Elijah Price would lead the team. Although Price leads the team in rebounds and blocks, I think Price has been underperforming to start the season off.

At the same time, other players have stepped up and taken on bigger roles. Majok’s career-high performance against Santa Clara showed that Nevada may have another star developing in its frontcourt. His ability to score efficiently, protect the rim and change the game defensively gives the Pack a different dimension.

If Majok continues to improve, Nevada could become a much tougher matchup because opponents will have to account for his size and presence inside. Combined with the leadership and production of Styles Phipps, the Pack looks more balanced than expected entering the season, and that could be the key to their success moving forward.

The Pack comes back to Lawlor Events Center to play CSU Humboldt on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m.