Nevada Women’s Soccer Drops eighth straight game, lose to San Diego State 5-0

Members of the 2023 Nevada women’s soccer team reacting to a play on the sideline against Colorado College (Zoe Malen/Nevada Sagebrush)

The Nevada Wolf Pack women’s soccer team traveled to San Diego on Thursday night to open up Mountain West Conference play against the San Diego State Aztecs, losing to the Aztecs in a 5-0 shutout.

Nevada (2-8-0, 0-1) suffered their eighth straight loss, while San Diego State (3-5-1, 1-0) rebounded after losing their last match at home.

The game was a close, 1-0 contest for the first 50 minutes until San Diego State turned it up in the second half, scoring four goals to swiftly pull away from the Pack.

The Wolf Pack simply got nothing going offensively in this match, taking 14 shots collectively, with just six of the Wolf Pack’s shots being counted as shots on goal. Nevada’s leading shooters were Abigail Souza, Nevada defender, and Trinity Sandridge, Nevada forward, who took three shots apiece. The duo took a total of three shots on goal, neither of which could get past Aztec keeper Alexa Madueno.

Defensively, Nevada struggled to contain San Diego State’s offense, as 13 different Aztecs took shots during the match. In particular, Denise Castro, San Diego State midfielder, took six shots, three of which were on goal. Castro also scored on two of those three shots, the first in the 15th minute and the second in the 50th minute.

The Wolf Pack’s next match will be in Albuquerque, N.M. on Sunday, Sept. 29 against New Mexico (4-2-2, 0-1) at 12:30 p.m. in the program’s final game in its four-game road trip.



Chase Dulude can be reached via email dominicgutierrez@unr.edu or via X @d_m_g_16