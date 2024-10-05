Coach Choate Talks Bye Week, Offense, and Mountain West Future

Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Nevada head football coach Jeff Choate held a press conference Monday to discuss Nevada’s bye week, the season so far, and their upcoming matchup against the San Jose State Spartans.

Choate opened the conference by discussing the bye week following Nevada’s 49-16 win over Eastern Washington.

“Some of the kids got an opportunity to go home,” Choate said. “Some of the guys stuck around here and relaxed, and obviously our coaches were able to get out and do some recruiting. That’s always good to do after a win.”

Choate continued, emphasizing the team’s mindset heading into Mountain West Conference play, directly referencing the Spartans.

“You look at San Jose State from a year ago, they were 1-5…at this point in the season,” Choate said. “They ripped off a bunch of wins, including beating UNLV. (But) through some miraculous tiebreaker, the Mountain West decided Boise State was going to play in the championship game instead of San Jose State.”

After the 2023 season, the Spartans lost head coach Brent Brennan to Arizona. However, instead of regressing under new head coach Ken Niumatololo, San Jose State is currently tied with the UNLV Rebels atop the Mountain West Conference standings.

“You look at what Coach Ken’s doing…they’re not missing a beat,” Choate said. “The ability for them to evolve, going from traditionally, an option-based offense, to a wide open throwing offense just shows you…he’s done a good job of transitioning, taking advantage of the talent there.”

Offensive Success with Brendon Lewis:

The Wolf Pack’s rushing offense has improved this season, driven by Brendon Lewis, Nevada quarterback, averaging 174 passing yards and 55 rushing yards per game. His dual-threat ability forces defenses to account for him as a passer and runner.

“We’ve got a quarterback who is a run threat,” Choate said. “That always helps your offense. It’s hard to do if they know your quarterback can’t pull it, so they always have to account for Lewis in the run game, which helps the rest of our guys.”

This has opened the field for other offensive players, creating more space for running backs and receivers. Defenses focused on Lewis have allowed gaps in the defensive front, making it easier for Nevada to execute rushing plays.

The impact was clear against Eastern Washington, where key rushing plays resulted from effective perimeter blocking. Choate noted that big plays came from the team’s success blocking on the edges, with the offensive line and receivers creating running lanes. Lewis’ mobility and the team’s blocking efforts have been central to Nevada’s progress in the run game.

Iron Out Mental Mistakes:



Nevada is placing a strong emphasis on improving in critical areas as they prepare for the next phase of the season, with turnovers and penalties being a primary focus.

“Talk about the details and where we can improve incrementally,” Choate said. “I’m not saying we’re not going to have penalties and not turn the ball over, but if in a six-game stretch we can flip the script on the turnover margin, take the five previous games out of it, can we be in a plus range in these next six games, I think that will be a huge factor in how successful this stretch is for us.”

Nevada has struggled with ball security and penalties, which has contributed to inconsistent performances on the field. The Wolf Pack is currently averaging around nine penalties per game, a number Choate knows must be reduced. He pointed out that while penalties are inevitable, lowering the average to six per game would significantly improve their chances against tougher opponents.

Nevada’s success in the upcoming six-game stretch, according to Choate, could hinge on these incremental improvements. By reducing costly mistakes and controlling the turnover margin, the Wolf Pack aims to stay competitive in the Mountain West Conference.



Mountain West Conference Stability:



As conference realignment continues to reshape college football, the stability of the Mountain West remains a concern.

“We’ve got two more years in this weird agreement,” Choate said, referring to the uncertainty around teams possibly leaving for the Pac-12. “We’re divorced, but we’re living in the same house. That’s ridiculous to me. Just move on if this is what we’re going to do.” He expressed frustration over the prolonged uncertainty and emphasized the need for a clear direction.

“There’s two more years for the Pac-12 to meddle and do what they want to do and two more years for the Mountain West to figure out what they’re going to do.”

While acknowledging that many of these decisions are “made way above my pay grade,” Choate stressed the importance of positioning Nevada for long-term success.

“The important thing for us is to make sure that whatever that second tier is below the group of four, we are in that, and have a chance to get into the playoff every year,” he said.

For now, he sees the Mountain West as the best path forward, noting that staying competitive in the conference is crucial to the program’s postseason hopes.

