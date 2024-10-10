Nevada breaks 10-game Losing Streak against Colorado College with 5-0 Shutout Win on Senior Night

Credit: Yadhira Gomez

The Nevada women’s soccer team (2-10, 0-3) broke their 10-game losing streak on Oct. 6, beating the Colorado College Tigers (5-6-1, 1-2) 5-0 in the program’s first shutout win of the season.

Nevada also celebrated its senior night before the match, taking some time to honor the nine seniors from long standing members such as Emily Rich and Lauren Muff to new transfers such as Cassidy Bell.

The fireworks started early for Nevada, as Olivia Loomis, forward, found the back of the net off an assist from Rich in the fourth minute with the Wolf Pack’s second shot of the day. Both teams traded shots back and forth over the next 30 minutes, with the Tigers and Wolf Pack taking three shots a piece while fighting all across the field.

During the 33 minute, Rich extended Nevada’s lead with her first goal of the day assisted by Caly Ah Soon, Nevada midfielder. The match was relatively quiet compared to the first 34 minutes, leaving Nevada up 2-0 after one period of play.

The Wolf Pack’s 2-0 lead marked the first time the program had a multiple-goal lead since its season opener against Kansas State on Aug. 15.

Nevada continued to dominate the game in the second period. Between the 45th and 53rd minute, the Pack put up four shots from four different players while Colorado College only had one that was saved by Alyssa Szarlacki, Nevada goalie. Then, at the 53:40 mark, Rich scored her second goal of the day, this time being assisted by Muff and Bell.

During the rest of the period, the Wolf Pack scored two more times. The first was from Bell in the 62nd minute, assisted by Penny Murphy, midfielder and Rylee Husted, forward. The other was from Trinity Sandridge, forward, during the 80th minute and assisted by Rich, pushing the game to 5-0 as time expired.

The Wolf Pack’s 5-0 win is the largest the program has had in nearly 15 years. The last time the program had a shutout win of this magnitude was on Nov. 1, 2009 when the Pack beat then Western Athletic Conference rival Louisiana State 5-0 just before the conference tournament.

After breaking their losing trend, the Nevada women’s soccer team (3-10, 1-3) will now take to the road, as they are scheduled to take on the San Jose State Spartans on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 4:30 p.m.

Derek Raridon can be reached via email draridon@sagebrush.unr.edu or via X @TheBigCountry14