Jeff Choate Faces Key Decisions Ahead of Matchup with Hawaii

On Monday, Oct. 21, Nevada football head coach Jeff Choate held a press conference to provide updates on the team’s quarterback situation, special teams struggles and the uncertain availability of offensive coordinator Matt Lubick for the upcoming game against Hawaii.

Quarterback Availability:

After taking multiple hits in the loss to Fresno State, Brendon Lewis, Nevada quarterback’s status is uncertain. Choate did not comment on the specifics of Lewis’ injury but mentioned they expect to have an internal update by Monday afternoon. If Lewis is unavailable, the Pack will turn to either backup quarterbacks Chubba Purdy or AJ Bianco.

“I think that if he (Lewis) is not able to go this week, multiple quarterbacks play in this game,” Choate said. “If he can’t go, whoever has the best week is going to get the start. But there is going to be a role for both of those guys in the game.”

Both Purdy and Bianco saw action against Fresno State. Purdy lined up as a receiver early on and took over the offense for the final two drives while Bianco briefly handled punting duties for a play.

Travel to Hawaii:

As the Pack prepares for their trip to Hawaii, the team faces the challenge of adjusting to a 9:00 p.m. PST kickoff. To help players and coaches adapt to the late start and time difference, Choate has prioritized extra rest for this week.

“There’s a lot of reasons why Hawaii plays at 6:00 p.m. their time, but we need to have a conversation about that.” Choate said. “We really do, for them and for us. If they have to travel next week they lose all that (rest) too.”

Despite the time adjustment, the Pack will travel on Thursday and hold their usual Friday practice to ensure everyone is well-adjusted.

Correcting Special Teams Miscues:

Two botched punt attempts gave Fresno State prime field position in different parts of the game, contributing to a narrow three-point loss for the Pack. Choate admitted that while the mistakes were costly, they are part of the growing process for players and coaches.

“You need to have some disasters,” Choate said. “Nobody wants to talk about it. Nobody wants to experience it. I wish it didn’t happen, but sometimes those things have to happen, just like players to grow and learn…They exposed some things for us, and that will make us better down the road.”

After their fourth one-score season loss, the Pack will aim to regroup and eliminate these costly mistakes.

Coach Lubick’s Presence at Hawaii in Question:

Lubick’s availability for the Hawaii game remains uncertain as he continues to recover from his leukemia diagnosis. Choate emphasized the importance of Lubick getting the rest he needs, making his presence a game-time decision based on how he feels.

“He’s going to have some good days and he’s going to have some bad days,” Choate said. “We had a long talk about prioritizing his health and making sure that if he’s not feeling good, we will work something out. We’re going to play football. We’re going to play Hawaii and if you’re there, that’s amazing and awesome. If not, I know you can help us prepare the right way.”

With the potential for a quarterback change, Lubick faces a unique challenge in preparing the offense this week, ensuring it operates to his vision whether he is there in person or remotely.

