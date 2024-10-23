 Skip to main content
News

UNRPD, Reno Fire Respond to Gas Leak False Alarm

By October 23, 2024No Comments

University of Nevada, Reno Police and Reno Fire responded to a report of a potential gas smell in the Pennington Student Achievement Center at roughly 11:30 a.m. this morning. The report turned out to be a false alarm and the building was cleared for re-entry about 20 minutes later, shortly before 11:51 a.m, according to I. Zerhouni, a UNRPD officer dispatched to the site. 

Students were alerted via text about the report and response at 11:31 a.m. All four floors of the building, including the counseling center and tutoring offices, were evacuated.

“Two officers, along with FD [fire department] were dispatched,” Zerhouni said. “Officers made contact with the reporting party, who took responders to [room] 230.” 

Responders detected no smell of gas in the room, and notification was sent out for the all-clear shortly after, according to Zerhouni. 

“Might’ve been a bad lunch,” Zerhouni joked. 

Peregrine Hart can be reached at peregrineh@unr.edu or on Instagram @pintofperegrine.

