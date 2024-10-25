Nevada Women’s Soccer Suffers Shutout Loss to Boise State at Home 2-0

Credit: Nevada Athletics

The Nevada women’s soccer team (5-11-1, 3-4-1) lost its second consecutive game last night, dropping 2-0 to Boise State (13-2-2, 6-0-2) at home. It was Nevada’s eighth shutout loss of the season, putting a dim light on the Wolf Pack’s slim chance at a Mountain West playoff bid.

Despite Boise State’s 21 shots, seven of them coming as a shot on goal, Nevada held the Broncos scoreless through the first 45 minutes.

Nevada had a chance to score early from Maddie Benson, Nevada defender, who took a shot on goal, but just missed over the net. The first half ended with no score, leaving some hope for the Pack against one of the best teams in the conference.

However, that hope ended a little after the 47-minute mark, as Carly Cross, Boise State forward, scored the Broncos’ first goal of the game. About seven minutes later, Boise State scored its second goal, courtesy of Olivia Collins, Boise State forward.

Nevada had several opportunities to respond during the second half, with shots from multiple members of the Wolf Pack squad. Shots from Benson, Gianna Hall, forward, and Cassidy Bell, midfielder, all had close calls, either setting the ball just over the net or hitting the crossbar. However, none of the Pack’s attempts found the back of the net, leading to their 12th loss of the season.

Nevada is tied for seventh with the Wyoming Cowgirls in the Mountain West standings with two games remaining before the playoffs. The Wolf Pack has earned 10 total points, with the New Mexico Lobos sitting in the last playoff spot at 11.

While the team’s chances of clinching the fifth or sixth seed of the Mountain West Conference tournament are slim, they will need to win both of their next games to do so.

Nevada (5-12-1, 3-5-1) will play its final home game of the regular season on Sunday, Oct. 27 against the Utah State Aggies (15-1-3, 6-1-2). The game will begin at 1 p.m.

Dominic Gutierrez can be reached via email dominicgutierrez@unr.edu or via X @d_m_g_16



