How the Women’s Soccer Team Can Make the Mountain West Conference Tournament

The Nevada women’s soccer team’s playoff hopes rest on the outcome of today’s games (Zoe Malen/Nevada Sagebrush)

Thanks to a last minute goal from Serene Gronauer, Nevada forward, that forced a 2-2 tie against the Utah State Aggies on Oct. 27 and a 1-1 draw from New Mexico and Wyoming on the same day, the Nevada women’s soccer team’s already needle-thin postseason hopes were kept alive.

Going into the program’s final game of the season against UNLV in Las Vegas, the Wolf Pack currently sits tied for eighth with Wyoming at 11 points. Nevada has the potential of sealing the final spot in the conference tournament, which is currently held by Colorado College at 14 points (Nevada beat them 5-0 on Oct. 6).

Here’s how Nevada can clinch that final playoff spot.

Nevada will need to win their game today against UNLV to put them at 14 points, as a loss or a tie will not get them to the 14-point requirement. From there, the Pack will need both New Mexico (12 points) AND Wyoming to either tie or lose their final games today.

The Lobos will play the San Diego State Aztecs, who are currently fourth in the conference and already guaranteed a conference tournament spot. Wyoming will have the harder match today, as the Cowgirls are taking on the second place Colorado State Rams, who are vying for a first-round bye in the Mountain West tournament. Both the Wyoming vs. Colorado State (3 p.m.) and New Mexico vs. San Diego State (6 p.m.) games are set to start before Nevada kicks off at 7 p.m.

If the scenarios fall in favor of Nevada, the Wolf Pack will clinch the final playoff spot at the last moment for the second year in a row. Last year, Nevada was able to get the sixth seed in the conference tournament in similar fashion, with Air Force/Colorado College tying and New Mexico losing to San Diego State.

Derek Raridon can be reached via email draridon@sagebrush.unr.edu or via X @TheBigCountry14