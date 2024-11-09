Nevada Women’s Basketball Starts Hot at Home in 70-48 Victory Over Bushnell

Credit: Nevada Athletics

In an exciting matchup at Lawlor Event Center, the Nevada women’s basketball team pulled off an impressive 70-48 victory against the Bushnell Beacons. Leading the game for a little over 38 minutes, the Wolf Pack dominated the court through all four quarters.

Junior forward Kennedy Lee and fifth-year forward Lexie Givens scored six points each in the first quarter, leading the team to an 18-10 lead into the second quarter. Nevada set the pace for the rest of the half during the second quarter, allowing no points to be scored for the first six minutes and creating a 32-10 lead.

Nevada carried a 38-19 lead into the half, forcing 12 turnovers and receiving 22 total rebounds. The top performers of the first half were once again Lee with 12 points, followed by Givens with six and fifth-year point guard Victoria Davis with six points, both shooting 2-3 in three-pointers.

The third quarter ended with a 56-34 lead for the Pack. With four minutes left in the third, the Pack experienced a scare when Davis appeared to be injured after some physical defense and had to make her way back to the locker room. Fortunately, she returned to the court shortly after around the two-minute mark into the fourth quarter.

The game ended with a comfortable 70-48 victory for the Wolf Pack, forcing 20 turnovers and receiving 22 rebounds. Lee finished the night leading the stats with 17 points and six rebounds, Givens trailing after with 14 points and three rebounds, followed by sophomore guard Izzy Sullivan, who scored 10 points and had three rebounds.

During the postgame press conference, Head Coach Amanda Levens praised the team for the consistent intensity they were able to adopt after their previous 76-58 loss in Oregon.

“I thought we did a lot of things better than we did two days ago,” Levens said. “A lot of things we focused on in practice yesterday I saw transition to our game today, so I was really proud of our team.”

Being the top scorer of the game, Lee described her role with the team after being asked how she felt about her performance.

”It felt good, but I also know what is expected of me from my coaches and my teammates as well,” Lee said. “Just taking this as a winning experience, as well as knowing that I just need to be consistent.”

Next up for Nevada is a matchup against the Colorado Buffalos at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. When asked about this game, Levens describes her excitement and confidence in the team.

“I want to be competitive and have a chance to win every game,” Levens said.

