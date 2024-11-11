 Skip to main content
Arts and Entertainment

Sagebrush Staff Pick – November 2024

By , November 11, 2024No Comments
Nevada Sagebrush/Brooke Germain

The Nevada Sagebrush’s Monthly Staff Pick highlights artwork on display at The University of Nevada, Reno. The staff votes on their favorite pieces from a selection curated by Design Editor, Brooke Germain, from contemporary works across the four university galleries and The Lilley Museum of Art. 

This month’s selection is Detianed Alien Enemy Glass Kimono by Reiko Fujii. This work is a part of Resilience: A Sansei Sense of Legacy, an exhibit at the Lilley Museum of Art located on campus through November 15. 

