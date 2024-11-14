Reno alum’s advocacy nonprofit, The Love and Mine Foundation, makes strides for abuse, trauma survivors

The Love and Mine Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit started by University of Nevada, Reno alum Sarah Peterson, is redefining support and advocacy for survivors of trauma and those in need of access to critical resources.

Built on Sarah’s personal experiences and her dedication to improving the lives of others, the foundation connects individuals with larger networks of support, from navigating Title IX options to obtaining protective orders. Today, the foundation is a resource and lifeline for students, alumni and community members alike, providing accessible and essential help where it’s needed most.

“When you’re going through something challenging, finding the right resources can feel overwhelming,” Peterson said. “The Love and Mine Foundation is here to simplify that process, connecting people to Title IX services, disability accommodations or advocacy and support through local organizations like Safe Embrace and Nevada Cares.”

The foundation’s unique approach includes direct educational outreach, especially on the university campus, where it partners with student groups to raise awareness and provide prevention resources. With presentations tailored for Greek life, multicultural groups and the broader campus community, Love and Mine helps students recognize available resources and learn how to access them efficiently. The foundation’s resource coordinators are trained in Title IX processes, legal rights and reporting options, equipping them to guide individuals who might otherwise feel isolated or overwhelmed.

“Starting the foundation allowed me to transform a difficult time into something that could help others,” Peterson said. “For anyone who feels alone, I want them to know there’s a network of support and people who truly care.”

Today, the foundation not only raises awareness, but also provides critical services through partnerships with organizations like the Nevada Coalition to End Domestic and Sexual Violence. This partnership has enabled Love and Mine to train its resource coordinators as certified victim advocates, ensuring confidentiality and security for the individuals they support.

Students and alumni can play a crucial role in the foundation’s work, and there are several ways to get involved. Love and Mine offers positions for those interested in assisting with presentations, events and community outreach. Volunteers help with everything from event planning to logistics, giving students a chance to engage in hands-on work that directly impacts the community.

For those passionate about advocacy, becoming a trained resource coordinator provides the opportunity to work directly with survivors and others in need. Through a rigorous training program, coordinators are equipped with the skills and knowledge to connect people to essential resources while maintaining confidentiality and support.

The foundation frequently organizes events that promote awareness and provide education on critical issues. Volunteers are always needed to assist with these events, from setting up to helping with outreach. These events are a way for students to engage with the foundation’s mission while connecting with like-minded individuals.

Peterson said that the Love and Mine Foundation’s work relies on visibility and outreach, so following the foundation on Instagram and sharing their posts can help to help raise awareness. The more people who know about these resources, the more individuals the foundation can reach and support, she explained.

Even after graduation, Peterson has maintained strong ties with the university, working to establish Love and Mine as an accessible resource for current students. Though no longer a student herself, Sarah understands the challenges students face and has created a foundation that can connect with them on a personal level.

“We’re committed to being present on campus and in the community,” Peterson said. “Students are our focus, and they are often in need of the exact resources we offer.”

The Love and Mine Foundation is dedicated to continuous growth and expanding its reach. Plans to introduce a secure text line in the coming months will further increase accessibility, allowing individuals to discreetly connect with resource coordinators whenever they need. While the project is still in development, Peterson is committed to ensuring that it meets the foundation’s standards for confidentiality.

Anyone interested can learn more about the foundation’s work by visiting their website or following them on Instagram @loveandminefdn. Updates include upcoming volunteer opportunities, special events and information about the foundation’s ongoing impact.

