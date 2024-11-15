Nevada Defensive Back Keyshawn Cobb Arrested on Three Drug Charges, Two of Which Are Felonies

(Derek Raridon/Nevada Sagebrush)

Nevada safety Keyshawn Cobb was arrested Thursday morning on three drug charges, two of which are felonies.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest, and Cobb was booked late Thursday morning. As of Friday morning, Cobb is still in custody. The Reno Judicial Court will see his case.

The three charges Cobb faces are:

Conspire to possess more than 1 ounce of marijuana

Possession of more than 1 ounce and less than 50 pounds of marijuana

Conspire to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act on a first offense

The last two charges are considered felonies, with the first being a gross misdemeanor.

Cobb’s name and profile have been removed from the football roster portion of the official Nevada Wolf Pack website. A spokesperson for Nevada Athletics told The Nevada Sagebrush that Cobb has been suspended from the program.

“Nevada Athletics is aware of this situation, and is working to gather more information at this time,” Nevada Athletics told The Nevada Sagebrush. “Keyshawn Cobb has been suspended indefinitely from the Nevada Football team.”

Cobb was in his sixth college season and the last of his college eligibility. He’s started five games for Nevada while appearing in all 11 contests so far. He’s made a total of 27 tackles, 15 of them solo. He also has a sack, an interception, and three pass breakups on the year.

The Wolf Pack football team is currently on a bye week as they prepare for next week’s final home game of the 2024 season against Air Force. Nevada will then travel south to play in-state rival UNLV for the final game of the regular season. Nevada is 3-8 overall and 0-5 in the Mountain West.