Beloved Journalism Professor Todd Felts Passes Away, Leaving a Legacy of Laughter and Inspiration

Dr. Todd Felts and 2023-2024 Sagebrush staff at Scripps Award Dinner

The Nevada Sagebrush and the University of Nevada, Reno community are deeply saddened by the loss of Dr. Todd Felts, a cherished professor at the Reynolds School of Journalism. Known for his warmth, humor, and dedication, Dr. Felts inspired generations of students to find their voices and make a difference in the world of media and communication.

Before joining the university, Dr. Felts built an extraordinary career spanning over two decades in public relations, media and leadership. He began as a journalist, reporting for WGHP TV, before transitioning into public service as the public information officer for the North Carolina Zoological Park. There, he also produced and hosted the television segment “At the Zoo,” sharing his passion for storytelling with a wide audience.

Dr. Felts went on to serve as a speechwriter and press secretary for North Carolina Governor Jim Hunt. He demonstrated his talent for crafting powerful messages that resonated with leaders and the public. His career highlights also included directing community relations for the 1999 Special Olympics World Summer Games and managing media relations for the 2000 U.S. Open Women’s Golf Championship – showcasing his ability to connect people through meaningful events.

In Washington, D.C., Dr. Felts held prominent roles in communications strategy. He worked with Levick Strategic Communications and served as the director of communications for a national campaign under the Pew Charitable Trusts known as The Trust for Early Education. His expertise in public relations and advocacy shaped impactful campaigns and left a lasting mark on the field.

Dr. Felts brought this wealth of experience to the University of Nevada, Reno, where he transformed the lives of his students. His real-world insights, combined with his talent for teaching, made his classes unforgettable. He encouraged students to embrace creativity, push boundaries and approach their work with authenticity.

His passing is a profound loss for the university and the community. Dr. Felts’ stories, experiences and dedication will live on in the many students and colleagues he inspired throughout his remarkable career.

Rest in peace, Dr. Felts. Your legacy of excellence and storytelling will not be forgotten.