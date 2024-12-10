SENATE 11/13: Is this year’s senate getting too hostile?

Senators of the Associated Students of the University of Nevada, Reno, got a bad vibe check from one of their supervisors at a meeting Nov. 13, where a director criticized them for receiving guest speakers with hostility.

Senators also confirmed what one called an “underqualified” applicant to represent the College of Business and at last passed a new appointments policy delayed due to miscommunication.

Ultra-quick COB appointment

Maxwell Lucchesi, a junior majoring in finance, visited the senate to throw his hat in the ring to represent the College of Business.

Lucchesi said his top priorities were requiring business students to see their advisors early in the semester to avoid registration season bottlenecks and requiring business students to use extra resources available from the college. Lucchesi also mentioned leadership experience in his fraternity and on the Inter-Fraternity Council.

Abigail Castro, senator for the School of Social Work, expressed concerns about diversity in the College of Business’ representation, given the senate’s earlier rejection of the candidate who would’ve been its only international student, Yuka Takeuchi. Takeuchi would also have been the only woman and person of color to represent the College of Business this session.

Steven Spurlock, a senator for the College of Business, criticized Lucchesi’s lack of involvement in student organizations within the college and said he was “underqualified” in the College of Business.

Spurlock, however, said he would be voting in favor of Lucchesi taking the position anyway.

Lucchesi was confirmed unanimously. Aween Ali, Speaker of the Senate, swore in the new senator.

Senate appointments policy passes after much ado

Carmina Aglubat, Speaker Pro Tempore of the senate, re-introduced a resolution intended to streamline the appointments process for empty senate seats.

“S.B.R. 92 – A Binding Resolution to Clarify a Timeline and Procedures for Senate Appointments” sets advertising requirements for the job posting and application windows whenever a new senate is vacant between elections and needs to be filled with an appointee.

The resolution went back to committee Oct. 23 after an ASUN officer, Carina Scharoun, drew objection to the fact that it added responsibilities to her job description and she was never contacted about it.

Aglubat said she and Joel Martin, a senator for the College of Liberal Arts and coauthor for the piece, revised the resolution to give more advertising responsibilities to the speaker of the senate instead.

The resolution passed unanimously with no discussion after it was re-introduced.

Director criticizes vibes at the senate table

Sandra Rodriguez, Director of the Center for Student Engagement, which includes ASUN, came to public comment at the end of the meeting. Rodriguez warned senators that hostility at the table could result in damage to the senate’s influence and reputation.

“Sitting at this table is a privilege,” Rodriguez said. “There’s not room at this table for self-righteous indignation, especially when you’re representing 17,000 students.”

Rodriguez referenced the hostility with which she said senators greeted Zeva Edmonson, Director of the Center for Civil Rights & Equal Access, last year. Following Edmonson’s first presentation, she refused to visit the senate again to give a presentation this year.

Rodriguez warned that if senators lash out at presenters who visit the senate to discuss new fee proposals, they risk closing doors for ASUN.

“No one is obligated to come before this body,” Rodriguez explained. “Nobody.”

Rodriguez also offered consolation to students disappointed with the results of the 2024 election.

“I need you to have faith in the process,” Rodriguez said. “Always have more faith in the process than you do in the people.”

Rodriguez stressed the importance of gearing up for the upcoming 2026 midterm elections. All of Nevada’s seats in the House of Representatives, one of its two senate seats, the office of Secretary of State — which supervises elections — and its governorship will all be up for grabs.

“I love this democracy so much,” Rodriguez told the meeting. “I need you to love it as much [as I do]. Otherwise disenfranchisement happens — your age group can’t afford that. If all 18-29 year olds voted, you could control every election.”



Peregrine Hart can be reached via email at peregrineh@unr.edu or on Instagram @pintofperegrine.