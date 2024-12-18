 Skip to main content
Arts and Entertainment

Sagebrush Staff Pick – December 2024

By , December 18, 2024No Comments
Nevada Sagebrush/Brooke Germain

The Nevada Sagebrush’s Monthly Staff Pick highlights artwork on display at The University of Nevada, Reno. The staff votes on their favorite pieces from a selection curated by Design Editor, Brooke Germain, from contemporary works across the four university galleries and The Lilley Museum of Art. 

This month’s selection is For Human Consumption by Christine Wilson. The artist commented the work represents “the insatiable nature of corporations [and] their need to feed an ever-growing market at the expense of everything else.” This work is a part of Sweet Relief, a printmaking focused exhibit on display at the McNamara Gallery located on campus. The work is up through January 17, 2025. 

