UNR bans Sigma Nu fraternity for 15 years
The University of Nevada, Reno, announced Tuesday, Dec. 20 that it has banned the Sigma Nu fraternity from campus for 15 years. The University’s Office …
Despite pressure from several student groups and faculty members, President Marc Johnson remains hesitant to declare the university a sanctuary campus. Last week, Johnson signed …
International World’s heaviest woman close to death An Egyptian woman believed to be the world’s heaviest woman, weighing 1,102 pounds, is fighting for her life. …
By: Brandon Cruz The Nevada women’s soccer program is now bolstered down by new head coach Erin Otagaki. Although there was a national search for a new …
By Neil Patrick Healy The Nevada football program has found its new head coach. FootballScoop reported Wednesday night that Arizona State wide receiver coach/offensive passing …
by Jack Rieger Editor Note: Thank you to everyone that sent in questions. After this week, I have just one column left before I graduate, and I truly …
By Joey Thyne The Weeknd came into the spotlight in 2011 when he contributed to Drake’s “Take Care.” The next year, the Canadian singer released …
By Blake Nelson It’s been quite a few years since I truly appreciated a Disney film. Come to think of it, I can’t really remember …
By Blake Nelson It’s been about a year since Lil Traffic started taking music seriously, and he’s only grown since. Lil Traffic’s SoundCloud boasts tracks …
As the semester comes to an end, there is one issue that will continue after finals are through and most of campus has returned home …
1. Exercise For most people, exercise seems like the worst form of punishment, especially when stressed out. Why, one might ask, would you force yourself …
Six days ago, a breaking news story emerged from the Long Island, New York, that involved one of the worst recorded hazing incidents in a …