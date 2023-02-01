Men’s and Women’s Basketball fall to UNLV in rivalry weekend

Nevada’s men’s and women’s basketball teams traveled to Sin City to take on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Rebels—both teams falling to their opponents.

Women’s Game

The Wolf Pack women were the first to play, dropping their match-up 57-80.

Nevada got off to a hot start. In the first quarter, the Wolf Pack women held the lead for eight minutes, 28 seconds in total. This was thanks to Megan Ormison, Nevada forward, and Audrey Roden, Nevada guard, scoring 10 of Nevada’s 16 points in the quarter.

However, their lead would deteriorate, and UNLV would eventually gain their first and only lead of the game with 26 seconds left off of a 6-0 run.

The rest of the game was dominated by the Rebels. Whenever the Wolf Pack caught a spark, the Lady Rebels would answer back with an equal or greater run every single time. The field goal percentages showed how Nevada struggled to keep close in the second quarter: 42.86 percent versus 52.94 percent, 38.46 percent versus 41.18 percent, and 35.71 percent versus 45.45 percent. Once the dust had settled, the Wolf Pack would find themselves on the losing end 57-80.

With their recent loss, the Nevada women moved to 8-13 on the year overall, 5-5 in conference play. Their next game will be at home in Lawlor Events Center on Feb. 2, where they will take on the Boise State Broncos.

Men’s Game

The men’s team followed suit three hours after, losing their match up 62-68

The Wolf Pack started off hot, going up 6-2 before trading field goals and free throws with the Rebels. However, this would not last for long, as UNLV mounted a 20-9 run for seven minutes, five seconds of the quarter; aided by missed opportunities and turnovers.

Despite the run, the Pack did not throw in the towel. The team traded baskets yet again with the Rebels, knocking the lead down to two and leaving the game at 33-35 going into halftime.

Nevada’s momentum would carry into the second half, as they once again got hot and went on a 9-4 run to start. The scenario from the first half came back in the second, however, as UNLV quickly rebounded and gained the lead once more. And although the Rebels’ lead was not as large at its peak compared to the first—10 with 5:14 left in the first, seven with 9:26 left in the second—Nevada only gained a one point lead with 6:19 left. UNLV would close out the game on a 12-5 run, and the Wolf Pack men would end the night losing 62-68.

This loss lowers the Nevada men to 16-6 on the year overall, 6-3 in the conference. Their next game will take place at home in Lawlor Events Center on Jan. 31, where they will take on the No. 22 ranked San Diego State Aztecs.

