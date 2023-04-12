91st ASUN session convenes; speaker, senate officers, chairs elected

The ninety-first session of the Associated Students of the University of Nevada officially convened on Wednesday to inaugurate the president and vice president, as well as administer the oath of office for the senator-elects.

After an eventful ninetieth session, it came to a close on April 12 with Dionne Stanfill, former ASUN president, Jada Maglinao, former vice president, and Ashley Martinez, former chief of staff, giving a farewell on the ASUN Instagram.

“Thank you for allowing us to execute the Stronger with Nevada administration,” said the post. “Together we worked hard in areas of advocacy, association, opportunities, community, and history; and ultimately, we were Stronger with Nevada.”

The post also outlined the accomplishments of the Stronger with Nevada presidency which included: writing a “real” bill sponsored by state legislators, record attendance at the Welcome Week concert, partnerships with the Multicultural Center and reviving the yearbook, the Artemisia.

Presidential, vice presidential inaugural addresses

Hannah Day Alquiza, ASUN vice president-elect, took the podium first to give her inaugural address.

She mentioned when Boris Carpio Guerra, ASUN president-elect, asked her to be his vice president, she declined due to the love of her ASUN department, programming. However, she said Guerra saw a potential in her she did not see.

Through her election and hopefully in her vice presidency, she hopes to lead with “peace, love and positivity and a ‘Go Pack’ attitude.”

Alquiza acknowledged being a person of color and how her election is important for representation and future members of ASUN and the university.

Guerra followed suit with his inaugural address, mentioning the first time he stepped foot on the University of Nevada, Reno and how empowered he felt as a sixth grader at the university.

Guerra, the Reno native, mentioned in his address he comes from a large Guatemalan family of over thirty people. Growing up low income, he said he worked as a janitor and cleaning offices and now he has his own office as the ASUN president.

During his presidency, Guerra hopes to empower students to connect and use their own voices within the association and at the university.

“Let’s just do that, let’s empower,” said Guerra at the end of his address.

Speaker, Speaker Pro Tempore, Parliamentarian Elects

Fayza Salah, senator-elect from the College of Science, ran for speaker of the Senate uncontested. During a quick discussion, she was highly praised by many senator-elects, calling her the best person for the role. Salah also served as a senator for the ninetieth session of ASUN as a College of Science senator.

Salah was elected unanimously and the gavel was passed along to her to where it will remain for the rest of the session.

Mackenzie Tracy, senator-elect for the College of Liberal Arts, and Erin Schaffer, senator-elect for the College of Liberal Arts, both ran for the speaker pro tempore position. Both Tracy and Schaffer are new to the senate body, however, Schaffer has served in the association in other departments.

In a close vote, Schaffer received the majority vote for the position of speaker pro tempore and will serve in the position for the remainder of the session.

Juliana Giradello, senator-elect from the College of Public Health, and Joel Martin, senator-elect for the College of Liberal Arts, both ran for the position of parliamentarian. Giradello is new to the senate body and Martin served as a senator in the ninetieth session for the final two months of the session.

Giradello was elected for the position of parliamentarian and will serve in the position for the remainder of the session.

Committee Chair Elects

Chair for the Committee on Academic and Student Affairs: Mark Meizburger, senator-elect for the College of Business

Chair for the Committee on Budget and Finance: Diana Landazuri Nova, senator-elect for the College of Business

Chair for the Committee on Democratic and Civic Engagement: Leaf Acklin, senator-elect for the College of Liberal Arts

Chair for the Committee on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (also known as IDEA): Aween Ali, senator-elect from the College of Engineering

Chair for the Committee on Government Operations: Joel Martin

Chair for the Committee on Safety, Sustainability and Wellness: Tori Beaulac, senator for the College of Science

The senate is still looking to fill empty seats in the body for the ninetieth session: one seat for the College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources; one seat for the College of Engineering; one seat for the College of Science; one seat for for the College of Education; one seat for the Orvis School of Nursing; one seat for the School of Public Health.

Going forward, all senate meetings will be held in the Rita Laden Senate Chambers every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

