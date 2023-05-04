BREAKING: Female body discovered on UNR campus

Rachel Jackson/Nevada Sagebrush

A student walks towards the north end of the Quad where a police vehicle sits. A deceased body was found on the University of Nevada, Reno campus at 7 a.m. on Thursday.

A deceased body was found on the University of Nevada, Reno campus at 7 a.m. on Thursday. According to UNR officials, there is no current threat to campus and police presence has been increased.

“There is currently an increased police present at the north end of the Quad between the Paul Laxalt Mineral Engineering and Mackay School of Mines buildings,” said the email sent to students at 8:46 a.m. “Please avoid this location at this time.”

A cause of death has not been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Update as of 10:42 a.m.

According to Scott Walquist, director of communications for UNR, at approximately 7:10 a.m. there was a female deceased body found at the north end of the Quad between the Paul Laxalt Mineral Engineering and Mackay School of Mines buildings.

“There is currently an ongoing investigation by the University Police Department,” Walquist wrote in an email. “There is no threat to campus.”

The area between the Paul Laxalt Mineral Engineering and Mackay School of Mines buildings is now open.

Update as of 11:42 a.m.

The next of kin of the deceased female has been notified.

Update as of 12:09 p.m.

Eric James, chief of police for UNRPD, revealed the deceased woman was found by a construction worker.

The body is with a medical examiner and there are no signs of trauma or violence. James explained UNRPD is waiting for the medical examination and toxicology report to move forward with the investigation.

James stated it may take four to six weeks to determine the cause of the death, but could take longer.

While UNRPD is waiting for the cause of death, James stated they can do their due diligence with the last 12 hours of what the person’s life looked like.

“Where they were, who they were with, those types of things,” James explained. “Kind of trying to put together the last few hours, we can kind of see what happened.”

James reassured there is no ongoing threat on campus and there never was a threat. If any individuals need assistance, they are urged to go to counseling services on campus.

Emerson Drewes and Lizette Ramirez can be reached via email at edrewes@sagebrush.unr.edu or via Twitter @NevadaSagebrush.


