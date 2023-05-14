Nevada Softball goes Undefeated in Florida International Tournament 

The Florida sun is hot, but the Nevada softball team was even hotter in the Florida International Tournament. The Wolf Pack went 5-0 in the weekend tournament, which included four shutouts and totaling 14 home runs.

The Wolf Pack began the tournament on March 3, playing two games. The Pack took a 10-3 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves in its first game. Nevada scored 10 runs on 12 hits, including three home runs. Maile Olsen, Nevada second baseman, went 3-3 with two RBIs and a home run. Haley Painter, Nevada third baseman, had a two-homer game with three RBIs and a walk. Aliyah Jenkins, Nevada designated hitter, and Chelie Senini, Nevada outfielder, both registered two hits to help Nevada’s offense. Jenkins also hit a home run and registered three RBIs.

Blake Craft, Nevada starting pitcher, gave up three runs – despite none of them being earned. She ended the day pitching four innings, giving up four hits, three walks and two strikeouts. Tyra Clary, Nevada relief pitcher, closed out the game by throwing two and two-thirds innings while giving up no runs on four hits.

The Wolf Pack’s offense stayed hot in game two against the Florida International University Panthers. Carley Brown, Nevada starting pitcher, threw a complete game shutout with six strikeouts en route to an 8-0 victory. Nevada’s offense jumped out early when Gabby Herrera, Nevada right fielder, hit a two-run home run in the first inning. Charli Hawkins, Nevada designated hitter, and Haylee Engelbrecht, Nevada shortstop, both hit home runs for the Wolf Pack as well. Painter stayed hot at the plate going 3-4, helping Nevada register 14 total hits.

Nevada played two more games on Saturday, both against the Stonehill College Skyhawks. Game one was all Pack once again, as Nevada won 11-0. Engelbrecht started the game off with a two-run homer in the first. Jenkins had a solo homer in the third, followed by a Hawkins three-run homer in the third to make it 6-0. Nevada went on to score five more runs, including a three-run double by Bridgette Gilliano, Nevada pinch hitter, in the fifth. The game was called after five innings due to the massive lead, causing the mercy rule to go into effect. Brooklyn Trujillo-Quintana, Nevada starting pitcher, threw all five innings, giving up no runs on two hits with two strikeouts.

Game two was no different. Nevada racked up another shutout victory against the Skyhawks 8-0. Clary got the start for Nevada, throwing the third complete game shutout of the tournament for the Pack. She gave up only one hit, one walk, and struck out six. Senini, Herrera and Engelbrecht were responsible for all eight runs put up by the Wolf Pack. Engelbrecht and Herrea both hit home runs as the two players combined for seven RBIs.

The Wolf Pack concluded the tournament on Sunday in a rematch with Stony Brook. Nevada once again won via a shutout, beating the Seawolves 5-0. Brown got the start for the second time on the weekend, throwing a complete game shutout with five strikeouts. Olsen picked up her third home run of the season after belting a solo homer in the sixth. Jenkins collected two RBIs on a hit and a walk. Hawkins and Engelbrecht scored an RBI each as they continued to swing a hot bat.

Here’s a look at the stats that lead to the team finishing the weekend 5-0:

-Three runs allowed

-Zero earned runs

-Four shutouts thrown

-14 home runs hit

-42 total runs scored

-26 extra-base hits

-18 stolen bases

The red-hot Nevada team will return to Reno to host the Judy Sather Classic. Nevada will host Texas A&T Commerce and Southern Utah, March 10-12. Game one is set for Friday, March 10 at 2 pm.

Dominic Gutierrez can be reached via email at draridon@unr.edu or via Twitter @NevadaSagebrush