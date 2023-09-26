UNR introduces new Raley’s for groceries discount for staff and students

Brian Sandoval, president of the University of Nevada, Reno, announced a new relationship with Raley’s Supermarkets on Aug. 29, which includes a 10 percent discount offered to students, faculty and staff of UNR at select locations.

“On behalf of the University of Nevada, Reno, I am thankful for Raley’s generous and ongoing support of our students, faculty and staff,” Sandoval said in a statement via email. “Raley’s grocery discount provides needed relief for our campus community and is another example of the deep connections the University enjoys in Northern Nevada. This is another example of how the Wolf Pack community expands beyond just our campus.”

According to Felipe Espino, Raley’s community relations specialist, the discount will be applied if student or faculty identification is shown at checkout – with a few restrictions. The discount is available at the three locations near UNR, including Keystone Avenue, Robb Drive and Mayberry Drive, and may expand in the future.

“As part of our commitment to support the Reno/Northern Nevada community and the students and faculty at UNR specifically, we decided to implement this discount program to help our Wolfpack community get healthy food to their tables and support our mission of changing the way the world eats, one plate at a time,” Espino said via email.

Raley’s also made a donation to the university’s Pack Provisions program in the past, according to Amy Koeckes, the associate director of student engagement at the university. Raleys is also tabling at the Pack Provision Mobile Monday events, providing free snacks to students. The next Mobile Monday is on October 2.

