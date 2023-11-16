UNR investigating recent urination, defecation vandalism

Two buildings on the University of Nevada, Reno campus have fallen victim to urination and defecation vandalism as addressed by Brian Sandoval, university president at a Nevada Faculty Senate meeting on Thursday. Multiple incidents have occurred since mid October, resulting in thousands of dollars of damage.

“There is an active investigation into these acts of vandalism and University police and administration are working together on mitigation efforts,” said Scott Walquist, director of communications, in a statement sent to the Nevada Sagebrush.

The vandals reportedly entered should-be-locked classrooms, likely at an hour where they would not be detected. There have been multiple incidents according to UNR president Brian Sandoval.

“I can’t get in their heads why they would do something like that,” said Sandoval. “The equipment has to be destroyed and the classrooms have to be sanitized.”

According to Sandoval, no new incidents have occurred, but the university continues to investigate who is behind the acts.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Jaedyn Young contributed to this story.

