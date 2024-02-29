Women’s Basketball drops back to back games against Fresno State, UNLV

Zoe Malen / Nevada Sagebrush

The Nevada women’s basketball team lost both of their most recent matchups, one to the Fresno State Bulldogs and the other to the UNLV Lady Rebels.

With these losses, the Pack moved back to .500 and tied for sixth with Colorado State in conference standings with only three games left in the regular season.

Nevada went to Fresno, Calif. to take on the Bulldogs on Feb. 21. The Wolf Pack wound up losing 57-45 in the road matchup.

Izzy Sullivan, Nevada guard, and Kennedy Lee, Nevada forward, got the game started for Nevada with two straight baskets. However, the Bulldogs answered right back, going on a 9-0 run capped off by a jumper from Taija Sta. Maria, Fresno State guard.

After Nevada tied the game at nine, both teams went back and forth trading scores, pushing the score to 11-11 with 2:32 left in the game.

Fresno State took over the rest of the quarter, finishing the quarter on an 8-0 run by Mia Jacobs and Maria Konstantinidou, Fresno State forwards, and Deajanae Harvey, Fresno State guard. After the first ten minutes, Nevada trailed 19-11.

The Pack continued to fall over the next two quarters. Nevada was outscored 16-23 in the middle two quarters. Fresno State built their lead all the way to 19 points at the 2:20 mark in the third. The Wolf Pack was able to chip away at Fresno State’s lead before the end of the third, but was still in a 15 point hole at 42-27 going into the final quarter of the game.

Nevada was able to chip away at the Bulldogs lead in the fourth quarter, but they were not able to get it below 12 points before the final whistle. In the end, the Pack lost to Fresno State 57-45.

The Wolf Pack then came back home to take on UNLV in a revenge matchup on Feb. 24. However, this game did not fall in their favor, as the Pack fell to the Lady Rebels 98-67.

Nevada was dominated in every aspect of the game. UNLV started the game off with a 6-0 run, headlined by Desi-Rae Young, UNLV center, and Ashley Scoggin, UNLV guard. This set the pace for the rest of the game, as the Lady Rebels answered everything Nevada did with multi-point runs. Through the first half, the Wolf Pack women were outscored 50-20.

The second half was not much better for the Pack. The team did improve their shooting, as the Pack shot 55 percent from the field compared to their 33.3 percent shooting in the first. This resulted with four players in double digits at the end of the game, those being Lee with 18, Sullivan with 17, Audrey Roden, Nevada guard, with 13 and Lexie Givens, Nevada forward, with 11.

However, Nevada was not able to hold off the Lady Rebels’ advances, as UNLV put up another 48 points to add to their total. Once the final whistle was blown, the Wolf Pack women lost their second game in a row 98-67.

After their two game skid, the Pack found themselves at an even 14-14 overall record and 8-7 conference record. The team will look to right the ship against Colorado State when the program takes on the Rams on the road on Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.

