SENATE 4/24: New faces at the table

The ninety-second session of the Associated Students of the University of Nevada, Reno met to select the new parliamentarian and the remainder of committee chairs.

During the beginning of the session, there were two resignations in the senate. Tori Beaulac, senator for the College of Science, and Ally Chavez, secretary of the senate, resigned during the meeting.

Beaulac gave no reasoning in her resignation letter. Chavez told the table she loves the ASUN but is doing this for personal reasons.

Now, there are three vacant positions at the senate table in the College of Engineering, the Orvis School of Nursing and the College of Science.

During public comment, Nathan Noble, senior associate justice, told the table about the student protest disruption during the academic lecture on April 18, asking the senators to denounce the anti-semetic comments made at this lecture. He said he went to the lecture to learn and challenge, but was deeply concerned about what was being said via posters and spoken word.

“Please stand up for your Jewish constituency,” Noble said.

Parliamentarian, committee chairs elected

Ali, speaker of the senate, nominated Antony Kuhl, senator for the College of Engineering for parliamentarian due to his extensive knowledge in Robert Rules of Order.

Kuhl was unanimously elected to this position.

When the committee chair agenda item came up, all of the committee chairs were elected unanimously.

The Committee on Democratic Civic Engagement, the Committee on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and the Committee on Government Operations only had one nominee from each. The elects presented quickly with no discussion and few questions.

The Committee on Safety, Sustainability and Wellness had two nominees, including Kelsea Frobes, senator for the School of Journalism, and Elijah Houghtelling, senator for the School of Public Health.

Here were the chosen chairs of the remaining committees:

Committee on Democratic Civic Engagement – Senator Acklin, senator for the College of Liberal Arts

Committee on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion – Evan Robinson, senator for the College of Liberal Arts

Committee on Government Operations – Joel Martin, senator for the College of Liberal Arts

Committee on Safety, Sustainability and Wellness – Elijah Houghtelling, senator for the School of Public Health

During this discussion, the senators agreed Houghtelling was more prepared and that his major was more closely aligned with the Committee on Safety, Sustainability and Wellness.

After chairs were chosen, the senators put themselves on committees. The Committee on Budget and Finance and the Committee on Safety, Sustainability and Wellness are the two full committees at the senate table.

Senators gave quick reports and the meeting was adjourned.

