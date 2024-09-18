Nevada Suffers 27-0 Shutout in Crushing Loss to Minnesota

Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Nevada football team suffered a humbling 27-0 road loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sept. 14, leaving the Pack at 1-3 to start the season. This defeat mirrors their last shutout defeat, a 27-0 road loss on Sept. 17, 2022 against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Minnesota opened the game strong with Darius Taylor, Minnesota running back, breaking through Nevada’s defenders for gains of eight and six yards. Max Brosmer, Minnesota quarterback, followed with a 29-yard pass to Elijah Spencer, Minnesota wide receiver, advancing them to the Nevada 42-yard line. Brosmer then connected with Spencer again for an 11-yard gain, moving the Golden Gophers further downfield.

However, penalties stalled the drive, allowing Dragan Kesich, Minnesota kicker, to hit a 52-yard field goal, giving Minnesota a 3-0 lead with 10:31 left in the first.

The Pack opened their offensive attack with Savion Red, Nevada running back, rushing for two yards. On the next play, Brendon Lewis, Nevada quarterback, completed a short pass to Red for four yards, but a Minnesota offsides penalty moved the ball to the Nevada 32. Another Minnesota penalty for roughing the passer pushed Nevada to their own 47 for a first down.

However, an offensive holding call set Nevada back. After a short run and a sack, Lewis completed a nine-yard pass to Cortez Braham Jr., Nevada wide receiver, who was short of the sticks, forcing a punt to the Minnesota six-yard line.

A three-and-out by the Minnesota offense quickly gave the ball back to Nevada. However, the possession was short-lived.

On his first pass attempt, Brendon Lewis, quarterback, was drilled by the defensive line, causing the ball to sail high and be up for grabs. Kerry Brown, Minnesota cornerback, intercepted the pass at the Minnesota 45-yard line, shifting momentum toward the Golden Gophers.

With the ball near midfield, Minnesota went to work. Brosmer connected with Daniel Jackson, Minnesota wide receiver, for a ten-yard gain. On the next play, he hit Jackson again for a 39-yard gain, bringing the ball down to the Nevada six-yard line.

Despite this advance, the Pack’s defense held firm. Chad Brown, Nevada cornerback, tackled Spencer at the three-yard line, forcing a field goal attempt. Kesich then made a 21-yard field goal, increasing the Golden Gophers’ lead to 6-0 with 1:47 remaining in the first quarter.

With limited offensive production in the first quarter, the Pack needed to find a spark. Lewis connected with Jace Henry, Nevada tight end, for an eight-yard gain. Red followed with a ten-yard rush, and Lewis added a seven-yard rush to move the Pack near midfield. Lewis then threw a 25-yard pass to Jaden Smith, Nevada wide receiver, putting the ball at the Minnesota 29-yard line.

The drive stalled with an incomplete pass from Lewis on third down, leading to a field goal attempt. Matthew Killam, Nevada kicker, lined up for a 42-yard try, but the kick was blocked, giving the ball back to the Golden Gophers and stifling the Pack’s momentum.

Both teams exchanged punts, allowing the Golden Gophers to set up their next drive at their 38-yard line. Brosmer completed a 13-yard pass to Spencer, moving into Nevada territory, and followed with a 19-yard completion to Le’Meke Brockington, Minnesota wide receiver, down to the Nevada 25-yard line.

Brosmer tried to zip a pass into the end zone, but Keyshawn Cobb, Nevada cornerback, leaped to intercept it, giving the Pack the ball at their 20-yard line.

After another defensive stand, the Pack’s offense returned to the field. Runs on first and second down gained minimal yardage, leaving them with a third-and-nine at the 21-yard line. Lewis looked to make a play, but Brown intercepted his pass again for his second pick of the day.

Brosmer quickly took advantage as he connected with Taylor for gains of six and ten yards, with Taylor finding his way into the endzone for a touchdown to extend the Minnesota lead 13-0 with 4:03 remaining in the second.

Another three-and-out by the Pack gave the Golden Gophers another quick possession. Brosmer connected with Taylor for an 11-yard completion, followed by a 14-yard pass to Jackson, advancing to the Nevada 44-yard line. Brosmer then launched a 22-yard pass to Jameson Geers, Minnesota tight end, placing the ball at the Nevada 18-yard line. A pass interference call on Michael Coats Jr., Nevada cornerback, moved the Golden Gophers to the four-yard line.

On the next play, Taylor took the handoff and scored a touchdown, extending Minnesota’s lead to 20-0 as they headed into the second half.

The Pack received the ball first in the second half. Lewis completed a six-yard pass to Patrick Garwo III, Nevada running back, who then rushed for gains of two and three yards to secure a first down. Lewis added a six-yard rush, advancing the Pack to their 48-yard line.

However, he was soon sacked for a six-yard loss, setting up a third-and-16. On that play, Lewis had to dump the ball off to Red for a three-yard gain, which fell short of the line to gain. The drive ended with another Nevada punt, pinning Minnesota back at their nine-yard line.

On the Golden Gophers’ next drive, Taylor took the handoff, broke through the Nevada defensive line, and outran every defender on the field for an 80-yard touchdown run. This score extended Minnesota’s lead to 27-0 with 8:58 remaining in the third quarter.

Both teams exchanged punts until the fourth quarter. With the game slipping out of reach, the Pack tried to find some rhythm on offense. Lewis connected with Sean Dollars, Nevada running back, for a 12-yard completion to the Minnesota 48-yard line. Lewis then added a six-yard rush, and Dollars followed with runs of three and four yards. Lewis later found Marcus Bellon, Nevada wide receiver, for a 13-yard completion, moving the ball to the Minnesota 22-yard line. Dollars carried the ball for gains of four and two yards, setting up the Pack for a third-and-four at the 16-yard line.

However, Lewis attempted a risky pass into triple coverage, and Ethan Robinson, Minnesota cornerback, intercepted the ball, marking Lewis’s third pick of the day. The Golden Gophers would then run out the clock in a crushing 27-0 loss for the Pack.

In his post-game press conference, Jeff Choate, Nevada head coach, said that the team has fought hard all season but is still looking for that consistency to lock it down.

“Our guys have been very close,” Choate said. ”This wasn’t close today and that’s the disappointing part is that we can fight, fight, and fight, but at some point, you gotta have that breakthrough, and we’re still searching for that.”

The Wolf Pack’s next challenge will come at home, as they take on the Eastern Washington Eagles, on Sept. 21 at noon.

James Wolfgang Perez can be reached via email dominicgutierrez@unr.edu or via Twitter @JamesWPerezUNR



