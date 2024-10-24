“Oh, Sh*t, We’re About to Get a Concert”: AFTRPRTY Rocks UNR’s First-Ever Tailgate Show at Nevada vs. Fresno State Game

On the eve of the highly anticipated Nevada vs. Fresno State football game, the University of Nevada, Reno transformed its traditional tailgate into a historic musical event. Local band AFTRPRTY headlined UNR’s first-ever tailgate concert, blending school spirit with Reno’s vibrant music scene.

As fans gathered in the parking lot, the atmosphere buzzed with excitement. An enthusiastic attendee’s exclamation—“Oh, sh*t, we’re about to get a concert!”—perfectly captured the anticipation in the air. AFTRPRTY, known for their dynamic performances, took the stage against the backdrop of a setting sun, igniting the crowd’s energy.

Nick Stewart/Nevada Sagebrush

The band delivered a captivating set, featuring tracks like “Nine Lives” and favorites such as “Missing You.” Their rendition of “Brazil” added a unique twist to the evening’s festivities.

Mid-performance, a brief microphone malfunction threatened to disrupt the momentum. However, lead singer Gabriel Le Grange handled the situation with poise, seamlessly improvising while his counterpart, Clayton Posey, engaged the audience with effortless riffs. This quick recovery not only showcased their professionalism, but also intensified the crowd’s enthusiasm.

Photo Courtesy of Kiawna Lavery

Jack Barrington on drums and Luke Merlino on bass

This groundbreaking event united diverse facets of the UNR community, fostering a sense of camaraderie among music enthusiasts and football fans alike. By integrating live music into the tailgate experience, AFTRPRTY established a new tradition that resonated with attendees, leaving a lasting impression.

Nick Stewart/Nevada Sagebrush

As the concert concluded and the crowd dispersed, the excitement for the upcoming game remained palpable. AFTRPRTY’s performance had set the tone for a memorable weekend, exemplifying the fusion of local talent and school pride.