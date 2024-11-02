High prices, healthcare take center stage at Reno Harris rally

Kamala Harris, current vice president and 2024 Democratic nominee for president, visited the Reno Events Center on Oct. 31 to stress healthcare, the cost of living crisis and abortion to a loud audience of supporters.

Harris opened her policy discussion with the economy after first urging attendees to vote. She told the crowd that her agenda would include constructing affordable housing units, a federal ban on what she called “corporate price gouging” on groceries and tax-free tips for the service industry.

Healthcare also dominated Harris’ remarks.

“If you’re caring for an elderly parent,” Harris said, “My plan will cover the cost of home health care for seniors with Medicare, so you don’t have to deplete whatever savings you’ve got to qualify for Medicaid. It’s about dignity so seniors can stay in their homes.”

Especially, she added, for Americans who consider themselves part of the “sandwich generation,” caring simultaneously for elderly parents and young children.

Harris then criticized the economic plans of Donald Trump, her Republican opponent, which she said were worlds apart.

“Donald Trump’s answer to the financial pressures you face is the same as it was last time,” Harris said. “Another trillion dollars in tax cuts for billionaires and big business.”

Trump’s controversial 2017 tax cuts, which he signed into law as president in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, are still on the books and set to expire in 2025. A report from the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center estimates that the wealthiest Americans saw the greatest income benefit.

Harris further criticized Trump’s policy on abortion and general view of women. Trump’s recent remarks at a Wisconsin rally, where he said he was going to “protect” women, “whether the women like it or not,” were a centerpiece of Harris’ remarks.

“He does not believe women have agency or authority in their own lives,” Harris said. “This is someone who does not respect the freedom of women or the intelligence of women to make decisions in their own lives. What he has planned is a national abortion ban, restricting access to birth control and forcing states to monitor women’s pregnancies.”

Though it falls short of calling for a national abortion ban, heavily restricting abortion, controlling access to birth control and monitoring abortions and miscarriages make prominent appearances in Project 2025, a policy initiative which Trump has publicly claimed he has no affiliation with. However, several members of his current and former campaign, several of his former campaign or White House staffers are involved, according to reporting from the New York Times.

Harris, along with guest speakers like Catherine Cortez Masto, current Nevada senator, and Hillary Schieve, Reno’s current mayor, made references to Republicans voting across the aisle to support her instead of Trump this election season. They told attendees that their primary task before Election Day was not just to vote up and down the ballot for Democrats, but to get undecided voters to join them.

Michael Gordon Jr., an apprentice with Labor International Union of North America (LiUNA), said he’d been raised with republican ideas, and has been voting for the party for his whole life. But, Gordon told crowds, this election is different because of Trump.

“Donald Trump changed everything,” Gordon said. “That is why this election, I am putting my country and my family over my party. This election is about Vice President Harris, who is fighting for you and me, and Donald Trump, who is focused on his own agenda and grievances instead of the American people.”

Harris herself drew an even starker contrast between her and Trump, telling attendees, “Donald Trump on day one would walk into that office with an enemies list. When I am elected, I will walk in with a to-do list.”

Harris’ remarks referenced recent coverage that compiles the occasions on which Trump has promised to “prosecute or punish perceived enemies” according to coverage from NPR.

During Harris’ closing statements, she added that among the many she listed in whom she sees “the promise of America,” are “Republicans who have never voted for a Democrat before, but have put the constitution of the United States above party.”

Addressing recent indications that Nevada could flip in Trump’s favor this election cycle, Jaime Harrison, chair of the Democratic National Committee, told attendees they still had a fighting chance.

“They’re counting you all out,” Harrison said. “Y’all, a good friend of mine says when they count you out, you teach them they don’t know how to count.”

