UNR Theatre and Dance’s Production of The Laramie Project: A Timely Reminder of Resilience and Reflection

The University of Nevada, Reno’s recent staging of The Laramie Project delivered a powerful and moving portrayal of Matthew Shepard’s tragic 1998 murder and the profound impact it left on the small town of Laramie, Wyoming. Crafted by Moisés Kaufman and the Tectonic Theater Project, the play draws from hundreds of interviews, journal entries and news reports to assemble an intricate narrative of grief, resilience and the painful realities of prejudice.

Through a series of monologues and character portrayals, The Laramie Project captures the deep impact of Shepard’s death on both the local and national levels, serving as a profound exploration of intolerance and the power of human resilience in the face of tragedy.

Directed with sensitivity by Ware, the production introduced a new generation of attendees to that pivotal moment in LGBTQ+ history. The cast took on the difficult task of bringing themes to life with care and respect, creating an experience that bridged generations and spoke the universality of human empathy.

Alex Mead’s performance was a standout, as Aaron Kreifels, his nuanced approach and authenticity bringing depth to the narrative without slipping to an overdone melodrama. Mead was well-supported by cast members Madison Youngblood, Colleen Keen and Hunter Healy, who each captured the emotional turmoil of the Laramie community’s reactions. Although some accents were a bit exaggerated, which occasionally disputed the realism of the intimate story, the cast’s dedication kept the focus on the heart of the play.

Photo Courtesy of Zoe Malen

Alex Mead as Aaron Kreifels

The minimalist set design and the understated lighting choices effectively supported the documentary-style structure, allowing the focus to remain on the characters’ voices and experiences. The simplicity of the staging complemented the gravity of the content, creating a space where each monologue and interaction resonated with the audience.

The cast handled the play’s challenging structure with remarkable fluidity, seamlessly transitioning between multiple characters with ease and clarity. Each actor took on a variety of roles, shifting from one distinct personality to another in a way that felt natural and unobtrusive. This seamless switching allowed the audience to fully immerse in the diverse perspectives and emotional landscapes of Laramie’s residents without any jarring moments.

Through subtle changes in posture, tone, expression and costume, the performers managed to breathe life into each character, maintaining continuity and keeping the narrative flowing effortlessly. This skillful execution underscored the versatility of the ensemble and enhanced the documentary feel of the production, ensuring each story felt genuine and deeply personal.

Nick Stewart/Nevada Sagebrush

Ultimately, UNR’s production of The Laramie Project went beyond recounting historical events; it reminded audiences of the enduring legacy of Shepard’s story and the ongoing importance of tolerance and empathy. While certain elements could be polished, the sincerity and dedication of the cast and crew created a profound, resonant experience. This production didn’t just memorialize Shepard—it connected his story to today’s world, prompting reflection on how far society has come and how much further it needs to go.