Choate Preps for Tough Test Against No. 12 Boise State

On Monday, Nov. 4, Nevada football head coach Jeff Choate held a press conference to discuss the team’s recent game against Colorado State, their upcoming matchup against No. 12 Boise State and standout running back Ashton Jeanty and his ties to the Broncos.

Lessons from Colorado State:

The Nevada football team allowed 28 unanswered points and struggled to regain momentum in a 38-21 loss to Colorado State. Despite cutting down penalties, other costly mental mistakes—like blown coverages and early fumbles—dug the Pack into an early deficit they couldn’t climb out of.

“The biggest thing that was painful to watch was the self-inflicted wounds,” Choate said. “From a coverage perspective on defense, we got those things corrected in the second half, but we spotted them two touchdowns on coverage errors, and a 10-point swing at the beginning of the first quarter is hard to overcome against any team let alone a team that’s not undefeated in conference play.”

Heading into their matchup with Boise State, the Pack has to play disciplined, mistake-free football to compete with the Broncos’ high-powered offense. Minimizing errors and staying focused will be critical, as Boise State has capitalized on their opponent’s mistakes all season.

Preparing for Boise State:

With the Mountain West’s highest-scoring offense, Boise State poses many offensive threats. Quarterback Maddex Madsen thrives when defenses focus on running back and potential Heisman winner Ashton Jeanty showing he can shift the game through the air when needed.

“Madsen owns this offense, you can see how last week San Diego State committed a lot of bodies to stopping Jenaty, and then Madsen throws for 300 yards,” Choate said. “This isn’t a one-trick pony, they can do a lot of things on that side of the ball. Defensively this is a very good unit, they play together, they play hard, they’re consistent in their fits, they don’t make a lot of mistakes, and they’re physical. That’s the challenge that’s in front of us and we’ve got a national audience watching us.”

Facing their toughest challenge yet, the Pack will need to contain both Boise State’s versatile offense and disciplined defense to stay competitive.

Dealing with Heisman Contender Ashton Jeanty:

Facing a player with comparisons to Barry Sanders is a daunting challenge, but Nevada’s defense will have to prepare for exactly that as they take on Jeanty this weekend. The Boise State running back has put together an impressive season, racking up 1,525 yards and 20 touchdowns while averaging an impressive eight yards per carry.

“We’re taking on a juggernaut this week,” Choate said. “I think everyone is going to focus on Ashton Jeanty and the historic year he is having, but what good players do is they make other players around them better. That’s what you see with Ashton, his ability to get eyeballs on him and become the focal point of what defenses want to stop and how that has enhanced their offense overall.“

Jeanty’s all-around skill set makes him a consistent threat on every play. To combat this the Nevada defense will need to maintain their gaps and tackle effectively to prevent the running back from making a big play that turns the tide of the game.

“People bounce off of him. He can run from power, he’s got good speed, he can blow the top off, he can make you miss, he’s a good blocker, and he’s a threat out of the backfield,” Choate said. “This guy can do it all, it’s rare to see a guy with this type of skill and that’s what separates him and makes him such a special player.”

Choate’s time at Boise State:

This matchup will be more personal for Choate, who served as an assistant coach at Boise State from 2006 to 2011, holding multiple roles, including special teams coordinator. He also coached running backs, linebackers and nickelbacks during his time with the Broncos. Over his six years, Boise State posted a 73-6 record, won four Western Athletic Conference championships, and claimed two Fiesta Bowl titles.

“I love that place, the brotherhood we had on that staff, and the things I was able to learn under Coach Chris Peterson, the players that I still stay in touch with, we had a blast and won a lot of football games but we did it in a unique way,” Choate said. “I have affection for every place I’ve been and the one thing in this profession is that you always have to keep that perspective even leaving Montana State when I was getting frustrated with things, part of my decision was because I did not want to not love my time there and I certainly don’t for Boise State.”

